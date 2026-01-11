Xometry Shares Beat the S&P 500 as Insider Sells $1.7 Million

Key Points

The president of Xometry sold 26,190 shares directly Thursday for a total value of $1.71 million.

The transaction reduced direct ownership in Class A shares by 29.3%, as reported, leaving 63,130 shares directly held post-sale.

All shares were disposed of via direct open-market transactions; no indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved.

Sanjeev Singh Sahni, President of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR), executed a direct sale of 26,190 shares on Thursday for a total consideration of $1.71 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 26,190 Transaction value $1.71 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 63,130 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($65.47); post-transaction value based on Thursday's market close ($62.89).

Key questions

What proportion of Sahni's holdings did this sale represent?

This disposition accounted for 29.32% of his Class A direct holdings at the time, resulting in a significant reduction of shares available for future transactions.

How does this sale compare to the insider's prior trading activity over the past year?

This was the largest of two direct sales by share count in Sahni's recent history, exceeding the prior January sale of 4,446 shares.

What is the value of Sahni's remaining direct stake?

Following this sale, Sahni holds 63,130 shares directly, valued at approximately $4.0 million.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $642.78 million Net income (TTM) ($62.99 million) 1-year price change 87.51%

Company snapshot

Xometry offers a comprehensive digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, including CNC machining, 3D printing, injection molding, and sheet metal fabrication, serving a wide range of production and prototyping needs.

The company operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally.

It serves diverse customers across aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries.

Xometry is a leading digital manufacturing marketplace leveraging technology to streamline sourcing and production of custom parts globally. The company's scalable platform connects buyers with a vetted network of suppliers, enabling rapid turnaround and broad manufacturing capabilities. Xometry's focus on digitalization and supply chain efficiency positions it competitively in the evolving industrial manufacturing landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

President Sanjeev Sahni’s sale of 26,190 shares was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and explicitly tied to tax withholding obligations from RSU vesting. Also important to note: Sahni still retains a meaningful equity stake valued at roughly $4 million, meaning he maintains alignment with shareholders. Additionally, Xometry’s stock has comfortably outperformed the broader market, rising well above the S&P 500’s roughly 18% gain over the past year thanks in part to accelerating marketplace scale and improving profitability.



Xometry posted record third-quarter revenue of $180.7 million, up 28% year over year, driven by 31% growth in marketplace revenue. Gross margin expanded to 35.7%, while adjusted EBITDA improved by $6.8 million year over year to $6.1 million, reflecting stronger operating leverage as enterprise demand scales. Finally, the company ended the quarter with $225 million in cash and marketable securities and raised full-year guidance in a sign of confidence in sustained growth and margin expansion.



Ultimately, it’s important to remember this was a planned, non-discretionary liquidity event following strong stock performance. The longer-term story continues to hinge on Xometry’s ability to scale its marketplace efficiently, deepen enterprise relationships, and convert revenue growth into durable profitability.

Glossary

Direct sale: An insider's transaction selling shares held in their own name, not through trusts or related entities.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange at prevailing market prices, not via private deals.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average price: The average price per share in a transaction, weighted by the number of shares traded at each price.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Derivative instrument: A financial contract whose value is based on the performance of an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as company shares.

Planned trading program: A pre-arranged schedule for insiders to buy or sell company stock, often to comply with regulations.

Material reduction: A significant decrease in an asset or position, often enough to affect ownership or control.

Capacity (in insider context): The remaining number of shares an insider holds and could potentially sell in the future.

Vetted network: A group of suppliers or partners that have been evaluated and approved for reliability and quality.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



