News & Insights

Stocks

Xometry price target raised to $42 from $34 at JMP Securities

November 14, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Xometry (XMTR) to $42 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The stock price has quickly appreciated following the Q3 results and the U.S. Presidential election with the increase being driven by multiple expansion, which is a function of increasing out-year expectations by the buy-side, and investors increasingly considering vertical SaaS businesses when valuing the stock, the analyst says.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XMTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XMTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.