Xometry management to meet with JMP Securities

Meeting to be held in Chicago on November 21 hosted JMP Securities.
- Xometry price target raised to $42 from $34 at JMP Securities
- Xometry price target raised to $22 from $20 at UBS
- Xometry price target raised to $30 from $20 at Craig-Hallum
- Xometry price target raised to $27 from $23 at RBC Capital
- Xometry price target raised to $33 from $25 at Citi
