Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insiders are still down US$7.2k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Insiders who purchased US$59k worth of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 4.6% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$7.2k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Xometry Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Katharine Weymouth was the biggest purchase of Xometry shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$43.12 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Katharine Weymouth.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:XMTR Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Does Xometry Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Xometry insiders own about US$211m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Xometry Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Xometry. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Xometry. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Xometry that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

