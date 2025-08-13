Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Xometry (XMTR) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 36.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $48.6 in the previous session. Xometry has gained 11.3% since the start of the year compared to the 6.9% gain for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 7.2% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 5, 2025, Xometry reported EPS of $0.09 versus consensus estimate of $0.05.

For the current fiscal year, Xometry is expected to post earnings of $0.35 per share on $657.33 in revenues. This represents a 975% change in EPS on a 20.49% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.82 per share on $778.59 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 134.29% and 18.45%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Xometry has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Xometry has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 135.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 23.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Xometry currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Xometry fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Xometry shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does XMTR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of XMTR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC). GRC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Gorman-Rupp Company (The) beat our consensus estimate by 9.09%, and for the current fiscal year, GRC is expected to post earnings of $2.04 per share on revenue of $680.77 million.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) have gained 16.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.93X and a P/CF of 13.94X.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is in the top 14% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for XMTR and GRC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

