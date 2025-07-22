Xometry, Inc. Scheduled to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Xometry will report Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Xometry, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results, and an earnings presentation will be made available on its investor website. Xometry is an AI-powered marketplace that connects buyers with manufacturing service suppliers and aims to digitize the manufacturing industry while providing essential resources for manufacturers. Interested parties can register for the call through a provided link and access a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations homepage.

Xometry is set to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call and webcast, providing a platform for real-time investor engagement and feedback.

Xometry is enhancing its investor resources by releasing an earnings presentation, which demonstrates commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential anticipation of disappointing financial results, as the company is publicly announcing its report with a specific date, which might signal investor concerns.



The press release provides no forward guidance or insights into expected performance for Q2 2025, which could contribute to uncertainty among investors.



Absence of positive developments or achievements within the company during the quarter, possibly reflecting stagnation or lack of growth initiatives.

When will Xometry report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Xometry will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is Xometry'searnings conference call

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on August 5, 2025.

Where can I find Xometry's earnings presentation?

The earnings presentation will be available on Xometry's investor website at investors.xometry.com.

How can I register for Xometry's conference call?

You can register for the conference call using the link provided in the press release.

What services does Xometry provide to the manufacturing industry?

Xometry offers an AI-powered marketplace, Thomasnet® industrial sourcing, and cloud-based services to enhance procurement and manufacturing.

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 46,229 shares for an estimated $1,270,256 .

. JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,433 shares for an estimated $848,318 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,412 shares for an estimated $577,925 .

. EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,041 shares for an estimated $349,596.

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XMTR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XMTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $XMTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Bruno Montanari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $21.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Boone from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $40.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 02/27/2025

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Xometry, Inc.





(NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on August 5, 2025.





Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on the same day. In addition to its press release announcing its second quarter 2025 financial results, Xometry will also release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at





investors.xometry.com





.







Xometry, Inc.





Second





Quarter 20





25





Earnings





Presentation and Conference Call









Tuesday, August 5, 2025



8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT



To register please use the following link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc4856c2a540a497f94829fb6dcdfea27







You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at





investors.xometry.com





to listen to a live webcast of the call







The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the





Investor Relations section





of Xometry’s website.







About Xometry











Xometry’s





(NASDAQ: XMTR)





AI-powered marketplace





, popular





Thomasnet







®



industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at





xometry.com





and





xometry.eu





.







Investor Contact







Shawn Milne





VP Investor Relations





240-335-8132









shawn.milne@xometry.com











Media Contact







Lauran Cacciatori





VP Communications





773-610-0806









lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com







