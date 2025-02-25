Xometry, Inc. Reports Record Q4 Revenue of $149 Million, Driven by 20% Marketplace Growth

Xometry reports Q4 2024 revenue of $149M, up 16% year-over-year, with significant marketplace and gross profit growth.

Xometry, Inc. reported its Q4 2024 financial results, revealing a 16% year-over-year revenue increase to a record $149 million, driven by 20% marketplace growth and a gross profit rise of 20% to $59 million. The company's marketplace gross profit surged 32% compared to the previous year, aided by advancements in AI technology and an expanded supplier network, resulting in a marketplace gross margin of 34.5%. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a profit of $1 million, a $3.9 million increase year-over-year. Despite a net loss of $9.9 million for the quarter, Xometry saw gains in active buyers and suppliers, reflecting its growth initiatives such as enhancing supplier services and expanding internationally. Looking ahead, the company forecasts continued revenue growth in 2025, with marketplace revenue expected to increase by at least 20%.

Q4 revenue increased 16% year-over-year to a record $149 million, reflecting robust marketplace growth of 20% year-over-year.

Q4 gross profit increased 20% year-over-year to a record $59.0 million, indicating solid profit growth.

Q4 marketplace gross profit increased 32% year-over-year, driven by advancements in AI technology and an expanding supplier network.

Marketplace Active Buyers grew by 23%, reaching 68,267, which highlights increasing customer engagement and market share expansion.

Supplier services revenue decreased by 13% year-over-year both in Q4 and for the full year, indicating potential weaknesses in this revenue stream.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.9 million in Q4 2024, although it decreased year-over-year, it still reflects ongoing challenges in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was a loss of $9.7 million, although improved from the previous year, it still signifies operational inefficiencies that may concern investors.

What were Xometry's Q4 2024 revenue results?

Xometry reported Q4 2024 revenue of $149 million, a 16% year-over-year increase, driven by marketplace growth of 20%.

How did Xometry's gross profit change in Q4 2024?

Gross profit for Q4 2024 increased by 20% year-over-year, reaching a record $59.0 million.

What drove the increase in marketplace gross profit?

The 32% increase in Q4 marketplace gross profit was driven by AI technology improvements and an expanding supplier network.

What is Xometry's financial outlook for Q1 2025?

Xometry expects Q1 2025 revenue to be between $147 million and $149 million, showing 20-21% year-over-year growth.

What growth initiatives is Xometry focusing on for 2025?

Xometry plans to expand buyer and supplier networks, enhance services, and pursue international growth in 2025.

Full Release





Growth initiatives include: expanding buyer and supplier networks; driving deeper enterprise engagement; further expanding the marketplace menu; growing internationally and enhancing supplier services.







NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Our AI powered marketplace continues to gain share and deliver record financial results,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “In Q4, we delivered stronger-than-expected marketplace growth and generated positive Adjusted EBITDA as our customers increasingly rely on Xometry for their supply chain resiliency. In 2025, we remain focused on driving global growth, scale and operating excellence.”





“In Q4, we delivered strong marketplace revenue growth, operating leverage and positive Adjusted EBITDA,” said James Miln, Xometry’s CFO. “Our record marketplace gross margin of 34.5% and operating efficiencies drove Adjusted EBITDA to a profit of $1.0 million, a $3.9 million improvement year-over-year.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $240 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.8 million from September 30, 2024.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights









Received a new patent for our Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® entitled "Methods and Apparatus for Machine Learning Predictions of Manufacturing Processes." Xometry now owns 12 U.S. patents related to the use of machine learning for generating fabrication and manufacturing predictions, such as price, manufacturability and suitable materials.













Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Non-GAAP net loss for the full year of 2024 was $2.1 million, as compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $19.4 million for the full year of 2023.









Full Year 2024 Business Highlights









Released new features for Thomas, including new self-serve tools for suppliers to create custom advertising campaigns on Thomasnet®. The new tools let suppliers select from among 78,000 categories and keywords that best reflect their products and services and present a range of suggested budgets tailored to their marketing spend.





















Financial Summary









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





































For the Three Months





Ended December 31,

















































For the Year





Ended December 31,

















































2024

























2023

























% Change

























2024

























2023





















% Change

























































































































































Consolidated















































































































































Revenue









$





148,546













$





128,145

















16





%









$





545,529













$





463,406

















18





%









Gross profit













59,020

















49,085

















20





%













215,624

















178,259

















21





%









Net loss attributable to common stockholders













(9,889





)













(10,551





)













6





%













(50,401





)













(67,472





)













25





%









EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock













(0.20





)













(0.22





)













9





%













(1.03





)













(1.41





)













27





%









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)















1,049

















(2,850





)













137





%













(9,676





)













(27,490





)













65





%









Non-GAAP net income (loss)



(1)















3,165

















(400





)













891





%













(2,069





)













(19,355





)













89





%









Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted



(1)



, of Class A and Class B common stock













0.06

















(0.01





)













700





%













(0.04





)













(0.40





)













90





%



























































































Marketplace



































































































































Revenue













$





134,508

















$





112,090

















20





%













$





485,946

















$





394,754

















23





%









Cost of revenue

















88,087





















77,024

















(14





)%

















323,365





















273,264

















(18





)%









Gross Profit













$





46,421

















$





35,066

















32





%













$





162,581

















$





121,490

















34





%









Gross Margin

















34.5





%

















31.3





%













3.2





%

















33.5





%

















30.8





%













2.7





%















































































































































Supplier services



































































































































Revenue









$





14,038













$





16,055

















(13





)%









$





59,583













$





68,652

















(13





)%









Cost of revenue













1,439

















2,036

















29





%













6,540

















11,883

















45





%









Gross Profit









$





12,599













$





14,019

















(10





)%









$





53,043













$





56,769

















(7





)%









Gross Margin













89.7





%













87.3





%













2.4





%













89.0





%













82.7





%













6.3





%



















These non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.









Key Operating Metrics



(2)



:





























As of December 31,





































2024

























2023

























%





Change







































































































Active Buyers



(3)















68,267

















55,325

















23





%









Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts



(3)















97





%













96





%





















Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000



(3)















1,495

















1,331

















12





%









Active Paying Suppliers



(3)















6,582

















7,271

















(9





)%



















These key operating metrics are for Marketplace and Supplier Services. See “Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for definitions of these metrics.





Amounts shown for Active Buyers, Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000, and Active Paying Suppliers are as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, and Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts is presented for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.









Financial Guidance and Outlook:





















Q1 2025





























(in millions)





























Low

























High



















Revenue









$





147













$





149























For FY 2025, expect to be Adjusted EBITDA positive for the full year.







Xometry’s first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside of its control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, Xometry’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Xometry will achieve these results.





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure, including interest and dividend income, benefit for income taxes, charitable contributions of common stock and impairment of assets. Xometry expects the variability of these items could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share basic and diluted, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user’s overall understanding of Xometry’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company’s short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company’s financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Xometry’s peer companies. In addition, from time to time we may present adjusted information (for example, revenue growth) to exclude the impact of certain gains, losses or other changes that affect period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.





The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company’s financial performance and operations. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.







Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Marketplace revenue:



includes the sale of parts and assemblies on our platform.







Supplier service revenue:



includes the sales of marketing and advertising services and, to a lesser extent, financial service products, SaaS-based solutions and the sale of tools and materials, which was discontinued during the second quarter of 2023.







Active Buyers:



The Company defines “buyers” as individuals who have placed an order to purchase on-demand parts or assemblies on our marketplace. The Company defines Active Buyers as the number of buyers who have made at least one purchase on our marketplace during the last twelve months. We adjusted the number of our Q4 2023 active buyers in 2024 to reflect an immaterial correction.







Active Suppliers:



The Company defines “suppliers” as individuals or businesses that have been approved by us to either manufacture a product on our platform for a buyer or have utilized our supplier services, including our digital marketing services, data services, financial services or tools and materials. The Company defines Active Suppliers as suppliers that have used our platform at least once during the last twelve months to manufacture a product.







Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts:



The Company defines an “account” as an individual entity, such as a sole proprietor with a single buyer or corporate entities with multiple buyers, having purchased at least one part on our marketplace. The Company defines an existing account as an account where at least one buyer has made a purchase on our marketplace.







Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000:



The Company defines Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000 as an account that has spent at least $50,000 on our marketplace in the most recent twelve-month period.







Active Paying Suppliers:



The Company defines Active Paying Suppliers as individuals or businesses who have purchased one or more of our supplier services, including digital marketing services, data services, financial services or tools and materials on our platforms, during the last twelve months.







Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



: The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses, benefit for income taxes, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net loss from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, amortization of lease intangible, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, lease abandonment, charitable contributions of common stock, income from unconsolidated joint venture, impairment of assets, restructuring charges, costs to exit the tools and materials business and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.







Non-GAAP net income (loss):



The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, amortization of lease intangible, amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes, loss on sale of property and equipment, charitable contributions of common stock, lease abandonment and termination, impairment of assets, restructuring charges, costs to exit the tools and materials business and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.







Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, basic and diluted (Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted):



The Company calculates non-GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding.





Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted, provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company’s businesses and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amount of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.











About Xometry









Xometry’s



(NASDAQ:XMTR)



AI-powered marketplace



, popular



Thomasnet



® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at



www.xometry.com



or follow @xometry.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on February 25, 2025. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at



investors.xometry.com



.





Xometry, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call







To access the webcast use the following link:



You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at



investors.xometry.com



to listen to a live webcast of the call









Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance for the first quarter of 2025 and the full year 2025; our expectations regarding our growth; and statements regarding our strategies, initiatives, products and platform capabilities. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks and uncertainties related to: competition, managing our growth, financial performance, our ability to forecast our performance due to our limited operating history, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract buyers and sellers to our marketplace, legal proceedings and regulatory matters and developments, any future changes to our business or our financial or operating model, our brand and reputation, and the impact of fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions, such as fluctuations in inflation and rising interest rates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











Investor Contact:









Media Contact:











Shawn Milne





VP Investor Relations





240-335-8132







shawn.milne@xometry.com











Matthew Hutchison





Global Corporate Communications





415-583-2119







matthew.hutchison@xometry.com





































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In thousands, except share and per share data)





(Unaudited)



























December 31,





































2024

























2023





















Assets













































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





22,232













$





53,424













Marketable securities













217,603

















215,352













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $4.9 million and $2.4 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













73,962

















70,102













Inventory













3,915

















2,885













Prepaid expenses













4,954

















5,571













Other current assets













4,874

















8,897















Total current assets















327,540

















356,231













Property and equipment, net













44,825

















35,637













Operating lease right-of-use assets













8,462

















12,251













Investment in unconsolidated joint venture













4,065

















4,114













Intangible assets, net













32,139

















35,768













Goodwill













262,686

















262,915













Other assets













412

















471















Total assets











$





680,129













$





707,387















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity





































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue









$





35,023













$





43,878













Other accrued expenses













24,401

















22,677













Contract liabilities













7,948

















7,357













Income taxes payable













979

















2,484













Operating lease liabilities, current portion













6,436

















6,799















Total current liabilities















74,787

















83,195













Convertible notes













283,628

















281,769













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













5,072

















10,951













Deferred income taxes













229

















275













Other liabilities













817

















778















Total liabilities















364,533

















376,968















Commitments and contingencies





































Stockholders’ equity



































Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 50,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













—

















—













Class A Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 750,000,000 shares; 48,289,274 shares and 45,489,379 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













—

















—













Class B Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 5,000,000 shares; 1,475,311 shares and 2,676,154 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













685,054

















648,317













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income













(328





)













855













Accumulated deficit













(370,273





)













(319,872





)











Total stockholders’ equity















314,453

















329,300















Noncontrolling interest















1,143

















1,119















Total equity















315,596

















330,419















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





680,129













$





707,387



































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended





December 31,

























Year Ended





December 31,





































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023







































































































Revenue









$





148,546













$





128,145













$





545,529













$





463,406













Cost of revenue













89,526

















79,060

















329,905

















285,147















Gross profit



















59,020

















49,085

















215,624

















178,259













Sales and marketing













26,546

















25,373

















108,437

















93,688













Operations and support













16,057

















12,922

















58,975

















52,372













Product development













10,370

















8,892

















39,322

















34,462













General and administrative













17,487

















14,437

















64,957

















70,916













Impairment of assets













82

















-

















82

















397













Total operating expenses













70,542

















61,624

















271,773

















251,835















Loss from operations















(11,522





)













(12,539





)













(56,149





)













(73,576





)











Other income (expenses)



























































Interest expense













(1,188





)













(1,188





)













(4,752





)













(4,784





)









Interest and dividend income













2,507

















2,959

















10,782

















11,607













Other expenses













307

















(355





)













(757





)













(1,511





)









Income from unconsolidated joint venture













(41





)













9

















452

















446













Total other income













1,585

















1,425

















5,725

















5,758















Loss before income taxes















(9,937





)













(11,114





)













(50,424





)













(67,818





)









Benefit for income taxes













41

















561

















21

















353















Net loss















(9,896





)













(10,553





)













(50,403





)













(67,465





)









Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest













(7





)













(2





)













(2





)













7















Net loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(9,889





)









$





(10,551





)









$





(50,401





)









$





(67,472





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.22





)









$





(1.03





)









$





(1.41





)









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute





net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock













49,606,759

















48,096,142

















49,082,722

















47,914,039







































































Net loss











$





(9,896





)









$





(10,553





)









$





(50,403





)









$





(67,465





)









Comprehensive loss:

























































Foreign currency translation













(1,587





)













91

















(1,157





)













849













Total other comprehensive (loss) income













(1,587





)













91

















(1,157





)













849















Comprehensive loss















(11,483





)













(10,462





)













(51,560





)













(66,616





)









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest













16

















(16





)













24

















29















Total comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(11,499





)









$





(10,446





)









$





(51,584





)









$





(66,645





)































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)



































Year Ended December 31,





































2024

























2023





















Cash flows from operating activities:























































Net loss









$





(50,403





)









$





(67,465





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













13,012

















10,738













Impairment of assets













82

















397













Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset













4,458

















14,355













Stock-based compensation













29,322

















22,118













Revaluation of contingent consideration













137

















571













(Income) from unconsolidated joint venture













(42





)













(46





)









Donation of common stock













1,686

















1,029













Loss on sale of property and equipment













3

















92













Inventory write-off













—

















223













Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes













1,859

















1,860













Deferred tax benefit













(46





)













(154





)









Changes in other assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable, net













(5,749





)













(20,594





)









Inventory













(1,282





)













(1,550





)









Prepaid expenses













599

















1,669













Other assets













4,213

















(80





)









Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue













(8,706





)













12,593













Other accrued expenses













2,681

















1,603













Contract liabilities













681

















(1,404





)









Lease liabilities













(6,911





)













(5,520





)









Other liabilities













527

















-













Income taxes payable













(1,505





)













(312





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(15,384





)













(29,877





)











Cash flows from investing activities:



































Purchases of marketable securities













(18,751





)













(11,582





)









Proceeds from sale of marketable securities













16,500

















50,000













Purchases of property and equipment













(18,097





)













(18,486





)









Distributions in excess of earnings













90

















—













Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













79

















223













Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired













—

















(3,349





)











Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities















(20,179





)













16,806















Cash flows from financing activities:



































Proceeds from stock options exercised













5,104

















1,909













Payment of contingent consideration













(465





)













(842





)











Net cash provided by financing activities















4,639

















1,067













Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents













(268





)













(234





)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



















(31,192





)













(12,238





)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year















53,424

















65,662















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year











$





22,232













$





53,424















Supplemental cash flow information:



































Cash paid for interest









$





2,875













$





2,875















Non-cash investing and financing activities:



































Non-cash purchase of property and equipment













1,059

















5,353













Non-cash consideration in connection with business combination













625

















1,593



































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(Unaudited)



































For the Three Months





Ended December 31,

























For the Year





Ended December 31,





































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023























Adjusted EBITDA:





























































Net loss









$





(9,896





)









$





(10,553





)









$





(50,403





)









$





(67,465





)









Add (deduct):

























































Interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses













(1,626





)













(1,416





)













(5,273





)













(5,312





)









Depreciation and amortization



(1)















3,390

















2,799

















13,012

















10,738













Amortization of lease intangible













180

















180

















720

















950













Benefit for income taxes













(41





)













(561





)













(21





)













(353





)









Stock-based compensation



(2)















8,207

















5,896

















29,322

















22,118













Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation



(3)















89

















—

















965

















—













Lease abandonment



(4)















—

















—

















—

















8,706













Acquisition and other



(5)















—

















481

















686

















824













Charitable contribution of common stock













623

















333

















1,686

















1,029













Income from unconsolidated joint venture













41

















(9





)













(452





)













(446





)









Impairment of assets













82

















—

















82

















397













Restructuring charges



(6)















—

















—

















—

















738













Costs to exit the tools and materials business













—

















—

















—

















586















Adjusted EBITDA











$





1,049













$





(2,850





)









$





(9,676





)









$





(27,490





)







































For the Three Months





Ended December 31,





















For the Year





Ended December 31,





























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss):













































































Net loss









$





(9,896





)









$





(10,553





)









$





(50,403





)









$





(67,465





)









Add (deduct):

























































Depreciation and amortization



(1)















3,390

















2,799

















13,012

















10,738













Stock-based compensation



(2)















8,207

















5,896

















29,322

















22,118













Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation



(3)















89

















—

















965

















—













Amortization of lease intangible













180

















180

















720

















950













Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes













465

















464

















1,859

















1,860













Acquisition and other



(5)















—

















481

















686

















824













Loss on sale of property and equipment













25

















—

















2

















92













Charitable contribution of common stock













623

















333

















1,686

















1,029













Lease abandonment and termination



(4)















—

















—

















—

















8,778













Impairment of assets













82

















—

















82

















397













Restructuring charges



(6)















—

















—

















—

















738













Costs to exit the tools and materials business













—

















—

















—

















586















Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)











$





3,165













$





(400





)









$





(2,069





)









$





(19,355





)









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock













49,606,759

















48,096,142

















49,082,722

















47,914,039













Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock













2,656,165

















-

















-

















-













Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted













52,262,924

















48,096,142

















49,082,722

















47,914,039





































































EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.22





)









$





(1.03





)









$





(1.41





)









Non-GAAP EPS basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





0.06













$





(0.01





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.40





)



















Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.





Represents the non-cash expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.





In the second quarter of 2024, we changed the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to exclude payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. For prior periods, this amount was considered de minimis and, accordingly, we have not adjusted the Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) amounts for such periods.





Amount is recorded in general and administrative and/or other expenses.





Includes adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.





Costs associated with the May 2023 reduction in workforce.













Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS





(Unaudited)



























For the Three Months





Ended December 31,





















For the Year





Ended December 31,





























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























Non-GAAP EPS:













































































GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.22





)









$





(1.03





)









$





(1.41





)









Non-GAAP effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock













0.01

















—

















—

















—













Add (deduct):

























































Depreciation and amortization













0.07

















0.06

















0.27

















0.22













Stock-based compensation













0.16

















0.12

















0.60

















0.46













Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation













—

















—

















0.02

















—













Amortization of lease intangible













—

















—

















0.01

















0.02













Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes













0.01

















0.01

















0.04

















0.04













Acquisition and other













—

















0.01

















0.02

















0.03













Charitable contribution of common stock













0.01

















0.01

















0.03

















0.02













Lease abandonment and termination













—

















—

















—

















0.18













Impairment of assets













—

















—

















—

















0.01













Restructuring charges













—

















—

















—

















0.02













Costs to exit the tools and materials business













—

















—

















—

















0.01













Non-GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





0.06













$





(0.01





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.40





)































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Segment Results





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)



























For the Three Months Ended December 31,





















For the Year Ended December 31,





























2024

























2023





















2024

























2023





















Segment Revenue:











































































U.S.









$





123,614













$





110,574













$





456,727













$





403,289













International













24,932

















17,571

















88,802

















60,117













Total revenue









$





148,546













$





128,145













$





545,529













$





463,406







































































Segment Cost of Revenue:











































































U.S.









$





74,010













$





68,137













$





274,838













$





247,519













International













15,516

















10,923

















55,067

















37,628













Total cost of revenue









$





89,526













$





79,060













$





329,905













$





285,147







































































Segment Adjusted EBITDA:



























































U.S.









$





4,018













$





(763





)









$





167













$





(15,810





)









International













(2,969





)













(2,087





)













(9,843





)













(11,680





)









Total Adjusted EBITDA









$





1,049













$





(2,850





)









$





(9,676





)









$





(27,490





)































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Supplemental Information





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)



























For the Three Months





Ended December 31,





















For the Year





Ended December 31,





























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















Summary of Stock-based Compensation Expense and Payroll Taxes Related to Stock-based Compensation Expense











































































Sales and marketing









$





2,233













$





1,456













$





8,233













$





4,909













Operations and support













2,739

















2,029

















9,582

















7,719













Product development













1,834

















1,455

















6,881

















5,345













General and administrative













1,490

















956

















5,591

















4,145













Total stock-based compensation expense and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation









$





8,296













$





5,896













$





30,287













$





22,118







































































Summary of Depreciation and Amortization Expense



























































Cost of revenue









$





182













$





52













$





731













$





172













Sales and marketing













798

















782

















3,185

















3,162













Operations and support













34

















32

















139

















174













Product development













2,166

















1,976

















8,078

















5,974













General and administrative













210

















(43





)













879

















1,256













Total depreciation and amortization expense









$





3,390













$





2,799













$





13,012













$





10,738







































































Summary of Restructuring Charges



























































Sales and marketing









$





-













$





-













$





-













$





224













Operations and support













-

















-

















-

















230













Product development













-

















-

















-

















117













General and administrative













-

















-

















-

















167













Total restructuring charge









$





-













$





-













$





-













$





738



















