News & Insights

Stocks
XMTR

Xometry, Inc. Reports Record Q4 Revenue of $149 Million, Driven by 20% Marketplace Growth

February 25, 2025 — 07:12 am EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Xometry reports Q4 2024 revenue of $149M, up 16% year-over-year, with significant marketplace and gross profit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Xometry, Inc. reported its Q4 2024 financial results, revealing a 16% year-over-year revenue increase to a record $149 million, driven by 20% marketplace growth and a gross profit rise of 20% to $59 million. The company's marketplace gross profit surged 32% compared to the previous year, aided by advancements in AI technology and an expanded supplier network, resulting in a marketplace gross margin of 34.5%. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a profit of $1 million, a $3.9 million increase year-over-year. Despite a net loss of $9.9 million for the quarter, Xometry saw gains in active buyers and suppliers, reflecting its growth initiatives such as enhancing supplier services and expanding internationally. Looking ahead, the company forecasts continued revenue growth in 2025, with marketplace revenue expected to increase by at least 20%.

Potential Positives

  • Q4 revenue increased 16% year-over-year to a record $149 million, reflecting robust marketplace growth of 20% year-over-year.
  • Q4 gross profit increased 20% year-over-year to a record $59.0 million, indicating solid profit growth.
  • Q4 marketplace gross profit increased 32% year-over-year, driven by advancements in AI technology and an expanding supplier network.
  • Marketplace Active Buyers grew by 23%, reaching 68,267, which highlights increasing customer engagement and market share expansion.

Potential Negatives

  • Supplier services revenue decreased by 13% year-over-year both in Q4 and for the full year, indicating potential weaknesses in this revenue stream.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.9 million in Q4 2024, although it decreased year-over-year, it still reflects ongoing challenges in profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was a loss of $9.7 million, although improved from the previous year, it still signifies operational inefficiencies that may concern investors.

FAQ

What were Xometry's Q4 2024 revenue results?

Xometry reported Q4 2024 revenue of $149 million, a 16% year-over-year increase, driven by marketplace growth of 20%.

How did Xometry's gross profit change in Q4 2024?

Gross profit for Q4 2024 increased by 20% year-over-year, reaching a record $59.0 million.

What drove the increase in marketplace gross profit?

The 32% increase in Q4 marketplace gross profit was driven by AI technology improvements and an expanding supplier network.

What is Xometry's financial outlook for Q1 2025?

Xometry expects Q1 2025 revenue to be between $147 million and $149 million, showing 20-21% year-over-year growth.

What growth initiatives is Xometry focusing on for 2025?

Xometry plans to expand buyer and supplier networks, enhance services, and pursue international growth in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,022,866.
  • MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,964 shares for an estimated $560,983.
  • JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,386 shares for an estimated $227,967.
  • EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,729 shares for an estimated $109,966.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,266,767 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,040,280
  • BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,025,149 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,732,856
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 781,049 shares (+2144.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,319,550
  • FMR LLC removed 766,501 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,698,932
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 710,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,296,961
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 650,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,764,365
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 590,974 shares (+225.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,210,950

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




  • Q4 revenue increased 16% year-over-year to a record $149 million driven by marketplace growth of 20% year-over-year.


  • Q4 gross profit increased 20% year-over-year to a record $59.0 million.


  • Q4 marketplace gross profit increased 32% year-over-year driven by our AI technology and expanding supplier network. Q4 marketplace gross margin increased 320 basis points year-over-year to a record 34.5%.


  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA improved $3.9 million year-over-year to a profit of $1.0 million.


  • Growth initiatives include: expanding buyer and supplier networks; driving deeper enterprise engagement; further expanding the marketplace menu; growing internationally and enhancing supplier services.



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“Our AI powered marketplace continues to gain share and deliver record financial results,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “In Q4, we delivered stronger-than-expected marketplace growth and generated positive Adjusted EBITDA as our customers increasingly rely on Xometry for their supply chain resiliency. In 2025, we remain focused on driving global growth, scale and operating excellence.”



“In Q4, we delivered strong marketplace revenue growth, operating leverage and positive Adjusted EBITDA,” said James Miln, Xometry’s CFO. “Our record marketplace gross margin of 34.5% and operating efficiencies drove Adjusted EBITDA to a profit of $1.0 million, a $3.9 million improvement year-over-year.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Marketplace revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $135 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.


  • Marketplace Active Buyers increased 23% from 55,325 as of December 31, 2023 to 68,267 as of December 31, 2024.


  • Marketplace Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at least $50,000 increased 12% from 1,331 as of December 31, 2023 to 1,495 as of December 31, 2024.


  • Supplier services revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.0 million, a decrease of 13% year-over-year driven primarily by the exit of non-core supplier services and to a lesser extent advertising and marketing services.


  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.9 million, a decrease of $0.7 million year-over-year. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 included $8.2 million of stock-based compensation, $0.1 million of payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and $3.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a profit $1.0 million, reflecting an improvement of $3.9 million year-over-year.


  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million, as compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $240 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.8 million from September 30, 2024.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights




  • Grew the number of Active Suppliers 28% year-over-year from 3,429 to 4,375. In the fourth quarter, we expanded our supplier base in the U.S. with a focus on key quality certifications to serve the needs of our larger customers across key industries.


  • Expanded international economy pricing on Xometry marketplace, giving our domestic customers the ability to instantly quote additive processes with global suppliers. This move reflects our growing operational capacities in key manufacturing regions such as Turkey and India.


  • Enhanced marketplace certifications for a range of industries furthering our capabilities for enterprise accounts. Xometry retained a key certification for the automotive industry – IATF 16949, an international quality standard enabling the company to expand the breadth of automotive manufacturing on the Xometry marketplace. This certification joins our other key certifications – AS9100 certification for the aerospace and defense industries, and the ISO13485 certification for medical devices which underscores the quality of the Xometry marketplace.


  • Received a new patent for our Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® entitled "Methods and Apparatus for Machine Learning Predictions of Manufacturing Processes." Xometry now owns 12 U.S. patents related to the use of machine learning for generating fabrication and manufacturing predictions, such as price, manufacturability and suitable materials.






Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Marketplace revenue for the full year of 2024 was $486 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.


  • Supplier services revenue for the full year of 2024 was $59.6 million, a decrease of 13% year-over-year driven primarily by the exit of non-core supplier services and to a lesser extent advertising and marketing services.


  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the full year of 2024 was $50.4 million, a decrease of $17.1 million year-over-year. Net loss for the full year of 2024 included $29.3 million of stock-based compensation, $1.0 million of payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and $13.0 million of depreciation and amortization expense.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2024 was a loss of $9.7 million, reflecting an improvement of $17.8 million year-over-year.


  • Non-GAAP net loss for the full year of 2024 was $2.1 million, as compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $19.4 million for the full year of 2023.




Full Year 2024 Business Highlights




  • Expanded our US marketplace menu with instant pricing and lead time auto-quote offerings for tube cutting and tube bending. Through our partnership with Google Cloud, Xometry is leveraging Vertex AI to accelerate the deployment of new auto-quote methods and models on our marketplace.


  • Introduced new features for our Teamspace enterprise collaboration software. Teamspace moves the Xometry marketplace from a focus on individual buyers and parts to procurement teams managing essential programs. New features include expanded collaboration, order management tools and comprehensive quote histories. Since launching Teamspace, over 5,000 teams have been created.


  • Launched a marketplace buyer dashboard for tooling processes, including injection molding. The new dashboard provides engineers and procurement professionals details about their various tools, and a view of their tool production workflow (tracking everything from quoting, design-for-manufacturability, tool production and part production).


  • Expanded European marketplace menu including new processes, materials and languages. Xometry Europe added vacuum casting to the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine, new steel and aluminum grades options and expanded its finishing options for 3D printing. Xometry Europe launched the Czech and Hungarian languages on the site. Worldwide, the Xometry marketplace is available in 18 languages.


  • Delivered a suite of tools on the European marketplace that makes it easier for enterprise customers to order parts for their high-volume manufacturing projects. The tools give engineers, designers, procurement professionals and project managers everything they need to coordinate, collaborate and manage complex orders.


  • In China, launched enhanced customer service capabilities on our WeChat mini app for buyers to quote, order and track deliveries.


  • Released new features for Thomas, including new self-serve tools for suppliers to create custom advertising campaigns on Thomasnet®. The new tools let suppliers select from among 78,000 categories and keywords that best reflect their products and services and present a range of suggested budgets tailored to their marketing spend.






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Financial Summary




(In thousands, except per share amounts)




(Unaudited)









For the Three Months


Ended December 31,
















For the Year


Ended December 31,













2024







2023







% Change







2024







2023





% Change




















































Consolidated
















































Revenue

$
148,546


$
128,145



16
%

$
545,529


$
463,406



18
%

Gross profit


59,020



49,085



20
%


215,624



178,259



21
%

Net loss attributable to common stockholders


(9,889
)


(10,551
)


6
%


(50,401
)


(67,472
)


25
%

EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock


(0.20
)


(0.22
)


9
%


(1.03
)


(1.41
)


27
%

Adjusted EBITDA

(1)


1,049



(2,850
)


137
%


(9,676
)


(27,490
)


65
%

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

(1)


3,165



(400
)


891
%


(2,069
)


(19,355
)


89
%

Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted

(1)

, of Class A and Class B common stock


0.06



(0.01
)


700
%


(0.04
)


(0.40
)


90
%





















Marketplace










































Revenue



$
134,508




$
112,090



20
%



$
485,946




$
394,754



23
%

Cost of revenue




88,087





77,024



(14
)%




323,365





273,264



(18
)%

Gross Profit



$
46,421




$
35,066



32
%



$
162,581




$
121,490



34
%

Gross Margin




34.5
%




31.3
%


3.2
%




33.5
%




30.8
%


2.7
%















































Supplier services










































Revenue

$
14,038


$
16,055



(13
)%

$
59,583


$
68,652



(13
)%

Cost of revenue


1,439



2,036



29
%


6,540



11,883



45
%

Gross Profit

$
12,599


$
14,019



(10
)%

$
53,043


$
56,769



(7
)%

Gross Margin


89.7
%


87.3
%


2.4
%


89.0
%


82.7
%


6.3
%




  1. These non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.




Key Operating Metrics

(2)

:




As of December 31,










2024







2023







%


Change

































Active Buyers

(3)


68,267



55,325



23
%

Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts

(3)


97
%


96
%



Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000

(3)


1,495



1,331



12
%

Active Paying Suppliers

(3)


6,582



7,271



(9
)%




  1. These key operating metrics are for Marketplace and Supplier Services. See “Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for definitions of these metrics.


  2. Amounts shown for Active Buyers, Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000, and Active Paying Suppliers are as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, and Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts is presented for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.




Financial Guidance and Outlook:


Q1 2025






(in millions)






Low







High



Revenue

$
147


$
149




  • For Q1 2025, expect revenue of $147-$149 million, representing 20-21% growth year-over-year. This includes an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of approximately $1.0 million.


  • For Q1 2025, expect Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $1.5 million, an improvement of approximately $6.0 million from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.5 million in Q1 2024.


  • For FY 2025, expect total revenue growth to exceed revenue growth in 2024. We expect marketplace revenue growth of at least 20% year-over-year and expect supplier services revenue to be down approximately 5-10% year-over-year.


  • For FY 2025, expect to be Adjusted EBITDA positive for the full year.



Xometry’s first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside of its control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, Xometry’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Xometry will achieve these results.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure, including interest and dividend income, benefit for income taxes, charitable contributions of common stock and impairment of assets. Xometry expects the variability of these items could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share basic and diluted, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user’s overall understanding of Xometry’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company’s short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company’s financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Xometry’s peer companies. In addition, from time to time we may present adjusted information (for example, revenue growth) to exclude the impact of certain gains, losses or other changes that affect period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.



The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company’s financial performance and operations. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.




Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Marketplace revenue:

includes the sale of parts and assemblies on our platform.




Supplier service revenue:

includes the sales of marketing and advertising services and, to a lesser extent, financial service products, SaaS-based solutions and the sale of tools and materials, which was discontinued during the second quarter of 2023.




Active Buyers:

The Company defines “buyers” as individuals who have placed an order to purchase on-demand parts or assemblies on our marketplace. The Company defines Active Buyers as the number of buyers who have made at least one purchase on our marketplace during the last twelve months. We adjusted the number of our Q4 2023 active buyers in 2024 to reflect an immaterial correction.




Active Suppliers:

The Company defines “suppliers” as individuals or businesses that have been approved by us to either manufacture a product on our platform for a buyer or have utilized our supplier services, including our digital marketing services, data services, financial services or tools and materials. The Company defines Active Suppliers as suppliers that have used our platform at least once during the last twelve months to manufacture a product.




Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts:

The Company defines an “account” as an individual entity, such as a sole proprietor with a single buyer or corporate entities with multiple buyers, having purchased at least one part on our marketplace. The Company defines an existing account as an account where at least one buyer has made a purchase on our marketplace.




Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000:

The Company defines Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000 as an account that has spent at least $50,000 on our marketplace in the most recent twelve-month period.




Active Paying Suppliers:

The Company defines Active Paying Suppliers as individuals or businesses who have purchased one or more of our supplier services, including digital marketing services, data services, financial services or tools and materials on our platforms, during the last twelve months.




Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

: The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses, benefit for income taxes, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net loss from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, amortization of lease intangible, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, lease abandonment, charitable contributions of common stock, income from unconsolidated joint venture, impairment of assets, restructuring charges, costs to exit the tools and materials business and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.




Non-GAAP net income (loss):

The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, amortization of lease intangible, amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes, loss on sale of property and equipment, charitable contributions of common stock, lease abandonment and termination, impairment of assets, restructuring charges, costs to exit the tools and materials business and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.




Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, basic and diluted (Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted):

The Company calculates non-GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding.



Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted, provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company’s businesses and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amount of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.





About Xometry




Xometry’s

(NASDAQ:XMTR)

AI-powered marketplace

, popular

Thomasnet

® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at

www.xometry.com

or follow @xometry.




Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on February 25, 2025. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at

investors.xometry.com

.



Xometry, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call





Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance for the first quarter of 2025 and the full year 2025; our expectations regarding our growth; and statements regarding our strategies, initiatives, products and platform capabilities. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks and uncertainties related to: competition, managing our growth, financial performance, our ability to forecast our performance due to our limited operating history, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract buyers and sellers to our marketplace, legal proceedings and regulatory matters and developments, any future changes to our business or our financial or operating model, our brand and reputation, and the impact of fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions, such as fluctuations in inflation and rising interest rates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
















Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Shawn Milne


VP Investor Relations


240-335-8132



shawn.milne@xometry.com
Matthew Hutchison


Global Corporate Communications


415-583-2119



matthew.hutchison@xometry.com

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands, except share and per share data)


(Unaudited)





December 31,










2024







2023




Assets











Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
22,232


$
53,424

Marketable securities


217,603



215,352

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $4.9 million and $2.4 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023


73,962



70,102

Inventory


3,915



2,885

Prepaid expenses


4,954



5,571

Other current assets


4,874



8,897


Total current assets


327,540



356,231

Property and equipment, net


44,825



35,637

Operating lease right-of-use assets


8,462



12,251

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture


4,065



4,114

Intangible assets, net


32,139



35,768

Goodwill


262,686



262,915

Other assets


412



471


Total assets

$
680,129


$
707,387


Liabilities and stockholders’ equity







Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue

$
35,023


$
43,878

Other accrued expenses


24,401



22,677

Contract liabilities


7,948



7,357

Income taxes payable


979



2,484

Operating lease liabilities, current portion


6,436



6,799


Total current liabilities


74,787



83,195

Convertible notes


283,628



281,769

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


5,072



10,951

Deferred income taxes


229



275

Other liabilities


817



778


Total liabilities


364,533



376,968


Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders’ equity






Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 50,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively










Class A Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 750,000,000 shares; 48,289,274 shares and 45,489,379 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively










Class B Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 5,000,000 shares; 1,475,311 shares and 2,676,154 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively










Additional paid-in capital


685,054



648,317

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(328
)


855

Accumulated deficit


(370,273
)


(319,872
)


Total stockholders’ equity


314,453



329,300


Noncontrolling interest


1,143



1,119


Total equity


315,596



330,419


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
680,129


$
707,387






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss


(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)


(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended


December 31,







Year Ended


December 31,










2024







2023







2024







2023

































Revenue

$
148,546


$
128,145


$
545,529


$
463,406

Cost of revenue


89,526



79,060



329,905



285,147


Gross profit




59,020



49,085



215,624



178,259

Sales and marketing


26,546



25,373



108,437



93,688

Operations and support


16,057



12,922



58,975



52,372

Product development


10,370



8,892



39,322



34,462

General and administrative


17,487



14,437



64,957



70,916

Impairment of assets


82



-



82



397

Total operating expenses


70,542



61,624



271,773



251,835


Loss from operations


(11,522
)


(12,539
)


(56,149
)


(73,576
)


Other income (expenses)












Interest expense


(1,188
)


(1,188
)


(4,752
)


(4,784
)

Interest and dividend income


2,507



2,959



10,782



11,607

Other expenses


307



(355
)


(757
)


(1,511
)

Income from unconsolidated joint venture


(41
)


9



452



446

Total other income


1,585



1,425



5,725



5,758


Loss before income taxes


(9,937
)


(11,114
)


(50,424
)


(67,818
)

Benefit for income taxes


41



561



21



353


Net loss


(9,896
)


(10,553
)


(50,403
)


(67,465
)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest


(7
)


(2
)


(2
)


7


Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$
(9,889
)

$
(10,551
)

$
(50,401
)

$
(67,472
)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
(0.20
)

$
(0.22
)

$
(1.03
)

$
(1.41
)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute


net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock


49,606,759



48,096,142



49,082,722



47,914,039















Net loss

$
(9,896
)

$
(10,553
)

$
(50,403
)

$
(67,465
)

Comprehensive loss:












Foreign currency translation


(1,587
)


91



(1,157
)


849

Total other comprehensive (loss) income


(1,587
)


91



(1,157
)


849


Comprehensive loss


(11,483
)


(10,462
)


(51,560
)


(66,616
)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest


16



(16
)


24



29


Total comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$
(11,499
)

$
(10,446
)

$
(51,584
)

$
(66,645
)
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)









Year Ended December 31,










2024







2023




Cash flows from operating activities:
















Net loss

$
(50,403
)

$
(67,465
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


13,012



10,738

Impairment of assets


82



397

Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset


4,458



14,355

Stock-based compensation


29,322



22,118

Revaluation of contingent consideration


137



571

(Income) from unconsolidated joint venture


(42
)


(46
)

Donation of common stock


1,686



1,029

Loss on sale of property and equipment


3



92

Inventory write-off







223

Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes


1,859



1,860

Deferred tax benefit


(46
)


(154
)

Changes in other assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable, net


(5,749
)


(20,594
)

Inventory


(1,282
)


(1,550
)

Prepaid expenses


599



1,669

Other assets


4,213



(80
)

Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue


(8,706
)


12,593

Other accrued expenses


2,681



1,603

Contract liabilities


681



(1,404
)

Lease liabilities


(6,911
)


(5,520
)

Other liabilities


527



-

Income taxes payable


(1,505
)


(312
)


Net cash used in operating activities


(15,384
)


(29,877
)


Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of marketable securities


(18,751
)


(11,582
)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities


16,500



50,000

Purchases of property and equipment


(18,097
)


(18,486
)

Distributions in excess of earnings


90






Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


79



223

Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired







(3,349
)


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(20,179
)


16,806


Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from stock options exercised


5,104



1,909

Payment of contingent consideration


(465
)


(842
)


Net cash provided by financing activities


4,639



1,067

Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents


(268
)


(234
)


Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents




(31,192
)


(12,238
)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year


53,424



65,662


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

$
22,232


$
53,424


Supplemental cash flow information:






Cash paid for interest

$
2,875


$
2,875


Non-cash investing and financing activities:






Non-cash purchase of property and equipment


1,059



5,353

Non-cash consideration in connection with business combination


625



1,593





































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)


(Unaudited)









For the Three Months


Ended December 31,







For the Year


Ended December 31,










2024







2023







2024







2023





Adjusted EBITDA:












Net loss

$
(9,896
)

$
(10,553
)

$
(50,403
)

$
(67,465
)

Add (deduct):












Interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses


(1,626
)


(1,416
)


(5,273
)


(5,312
)

Depreciation and amortization

(1)


3,390



2,799



13,012



10,738

Amortization of lease intangible


180



180



720



950

Benefit for income taxes


(41
)


(561
)


(21
)


(353
)

Stock-based compensation

(2)


8,207



5,896



29,322



22,118

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

(3)


89








965






Lease abandonment

(4)

















8,706

Acquisition and other

(5)







481



686



824

Charitable contribution of common stock


623



333



1,686



1,029

Income from unconsolidated joint venture


41



(9
)


(452
)


(446
)

Impairment of assets


82








82



397

Restructuring charges

(6)

















738

Costs to exit the tools and materials business

















586


Adjusted EBITDA

$
1,049


$
(2,850
)

$
(9,676
)

$
(27,490
)




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months


Ended December 31,





For the Year


Ended December 31,






2024





2023





2024





2023





Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss):




















Net loss

$
(9,896
)

$
(10,553
)

$
(50,403
)

$
(67,465
)

Add (deduct):












Depreciation and amortization

(1)


3,390



2,799



13,012



10,738

Stock-based compensation

(2)


8,207



5,896



29,322



22,118

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

(3)


89








965






Amortization of lease intangible


180



180



720



950

Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes


465



464



1,859



1,860

Acquisition and other

(5)







481



686



824

Loss on sale of property and equipment


25








2



92

Charitable contribution of common stock


623



333



1,686



1,029

Lease abandonment and termination

(4)

















8,778

Impairment of assets


82








82



397

Restructuring charges

(6)

















738

Costs to exit the tools and materials business

















586


Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$
3,165


$
(400
)

$
(2,069
)

$
(19,355
)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock


49,606,759



48,096,142



49,082,722



47,914,039

Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock


2,656,165



-



-



-

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted


52,262,924



48,096,142



49,082,722



47,914,039














EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
(0.20
)

$
(0.22
)

$
(1.03
)

$
(1.41
)

Non-GAAP EPS basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
0.06


$
(0.01
)

$
(0.04
)

$
(0.40
)




  1. Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.


  2. Represents the non-cash expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.


  3. In the second quarter of 2024, we changed the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to exclude payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. For prior periods, this amount was considered de minimis and, accordingly, we have not adjusted the Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) amounts for such periods.


  4. Amount is recorded in general and administrative and/or other expenses.


  5. Includes adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.


  6. Costs associated with the May 2023 reduction in workforce.














































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS


(Unaudited)





For the Three Months


Ended December 31,





For the Year


Ended December 31,






2024





2023





2024





2023





Non-GAAP EPS:




















GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
(0.20
)

$
(0.22
)

$
(1.03
)

$
(1.41
)

Non-GAAP effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock


0.01
















Add (deduct):












Depreciation and amortization


0.07



0.06



0.27



0.22

Stock-based compensation


0.16



0.12



0.60



0.46

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation












0.02






Amortization of lease intangible












0.01



0.02

Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes


0.01



0.01



0.04



0.04

Acquisition and other







0.01



0.02



0.03

Charitable contribution of common stock


0.01



0.01



0.03



0.02

Lease abandonment and termination

















0.18

Impairment of assets

















0.01

Restructuring charges

















0.02

Costs to exit the tools and materials business

















0.01

Non-GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
0.06


$
(0.01
)

$
(0.04
)

$
(0.40
)


























































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Segment Results


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended December 31,





For the Year Ended December 31,






2024







2023





2024







2023




Segment Revenue:























U.S.

$
123,614


$
110,574


$
456,727


$
403,289

International


24,932



17,571



88,802



60,117

Total revenue

$
148,546


$
128,145


$
545,529


$
463,406















Segment Cost of Revenue:























U.S.

$
74,010


$
68,137


$
274,838


$
247,519

International


15,516



10,923



55,067



37,628

Total cost of revenue

$
89,526


$
79,060


$
329,905


$
285,147















Segment Adjusted EBITDA:












U.S.

$
4,018


$
(763
)

$
167


$
(15,810
)

International


(2,969
)


(2,087
)


(9,843
)


(11,680
)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$
1,049


$
(2,850
)

$
(9,676
)

$
(27,490
)


































































































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Supplemental Information


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)





For the Three Months


Ended December 31,





For the Year


Ended December 31,






2024





2023





2024





2023




Summary of Stock-based Compensation Expense and Payroll Taxes Related to Stock-based Compensation Expense























Sales and marketing

$
2,233


$
1,456


$
8,233


$
4,909

Operations and support


2,739



2,029



9,582



7,719

Product development


1,834



1,455



6,881



5,345

General and administrative


1,490



956



5,591



4,145

Total stock-based compensation expense and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

$
8,296


$
5,896


$
30,287


$
22,118















Summary of Depreciation and Amortization Expense












Cost of revenue

$
182


$
52


$
731


$
172

Sales and marketing


798



782



3,185



3,162

Operations and support


34



32



139



174

Product development


2,166



1,976



8,078



5,974

General and administrative


210



(43
)


879



1,256

Total depreciation and amortization expense

$
3,390


$
2,799


$
13,012


$
10,738















Summary of Restructuring Charges












Sales and marketing

$
-


$
-


$
-


$
224

Operations and support


-



-



-



230

Product development


-



-



-



117

General and administrative


-



-



-



167

Total restructuring charge

$
-


$
-


$
-


$
738






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

XMTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.