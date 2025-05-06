Stocks
XMTR

Xometry, Inc. Reports 23% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth in Q1 2025, Achieving Record $151 Million in Revenue

May 06, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Xometry reported Q1 2025 revenue of $151 million, a 23% increase from last year, driven by marketplace growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Xometry, Inc. reported a 23% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue, reaching a record $151 million, primarily driven by strong growth in its marketplace, which saw a 27% rise in revenue. The company's gross profit rose 18% to $56.3 million, with marketplace gross profit increasing 26%. Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to a profit of $0.1 million, a $7.5 million enhancement from the previous year. Xometry's focus for 2025 includes expanding its buyer and supplier networks, enhancing international growth, and improving its marketplace platform. Although the net loss attributable to common stockholders decreased to $15.1 million from $16.6 million in the prior year, the company reported a decline in supplier services revenue. As of March 31, 2025, Xometry had $231 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company's outlook for Q2 2025 anticipates revenue growth of 17-18% and a positive Adjusted EBITDA, with marketplace growth expectations increased to at least 22% for the full year.

Potential Positives

  • Q1 revenue increased 23% year-over-year to a record $151 million driven by robust marketplace growth.
  • Q1 marketplace revenue increased 27% year-over-year, indicating strong performance in U.S. enterprise growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved $7.5 million year-over-year to a break-even point of $0.1 million.
  • Marketplace Active Buyers increased by 22%, reflecting growing customer engagement and market expansion.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for Q1 2025 was $15.1 million, although it decreased from the previous year, it still reflects an ongoing financial struggle.
  • Supplier services revenue decreased by 6% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in that segment of the business.
  • Despite improvements in Adjusted EBITDA, the figure stood at only $0.1 million, suggesting limited operational profitability amidst significant revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Xometry's Q1 2025 revenue results?

Xometry achieved a record revenue of $151 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a 23% year-over-year increase.

How did marketplace revenue perform in Q1 2025?

Marketplace revenue rose by 27% year-over-year to $136 million, driven by significant enterprise growth in the U.S.

What is the outlook for Xometry's 2025 financial performance?

Xometry projects a revenue growth of at least 22% for 2025, with a positive Adjusted EBITDA expected for the full year.

How did Xometry's Adjusted EBITDA change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $7.5 million year-over-year, reaching a profit of $0.1 million in Q1 2025.

What are Xometry's key growth initiatives for 2025?

Xometry plans to expand buyer and supplier networks, enhance services, and grow its international presence and marketplace platform.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,819 shares for an estimated $1,076,285.
  • PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,036,169.
  • RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $968,029.
  • MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 16,564 shares for an estimated $498,245
  • EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,729 shares for an estimated $151,284.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,266,767 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,040,280
  • BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,025,149 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,732,856
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 781,049 shares (+2144.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,319,550
  • FMR LLC removed 766,501 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,698,932
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 710,196 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,296,961
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 650,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,764,365
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 590,974 shares (+225.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,210,950

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




  • Q1 revenue increased 23% year-over-year to a record $151 million driven by robust marketplace growth.


  • Q1 marketplace revenue increased 27% year-over-year, a 700 basis point acceleration from Q4 2024, driven by strong U.S. enterprise growth.


  • Q1 gross profit increased 18% year-over-year to $56.3 million.


  • Q1 marketplace gross profit increased 26% year-over-year.


  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA improved $7.5 million year-over-year to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million.


  • 2025 growth initiatives include: expanding buyer and supplier networks; driving deeper enterprise engagement; further expanding the marketplace platform; growing internationally and enhancing supplier services.



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



“Our AI powered marketplace continues to gain significant share, deliver record revenue and strong enterprise growth,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “Customers are increasingly turning to Xometry to procure manufacturing as our marketplace was purpose-built to provide sourcing options domestically and in 50 countries across the world.”



“In Q1, we delivered strong marketplace revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA,” said James Miln, Xometry’s CFO. “As our marketplace continues to grow, it drives increasing operating leverage demonstrated by our $7.5 million year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA.”




First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights




  • Marketplace revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $136 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.


  • Marketplace Active Buyers increased 22% from 58,504 as of March 31, 2024 to 71,454 as of March 31, 2025.


  • Marketplace Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at least $50,000 increased 12% from 1,381 as of March 31, 2024 to 1,545 as of March 31, 2025.


  • Supplier services revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year.


  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million year-over-year. Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 included $7.3 million of stock-based compensation, $1.5 million of payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, $4.2 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $1.5 million in restructuring charges.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was a profit of $0.1 million, reflecting an improvement of $7.5 million year-over-year.


  • Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, as compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $231 million as of March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights




  • Xometry EU launched Instant Quoting for Injection Molding, making it easier for customers to source high quality parts across dozens of materials and finishes.


  • Achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC Level 2), for adherence to cybersecurity and information security standards for the aerospace and defense industries. CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates Xometry’s industry leadership, and reinforces our position as a trusted partner for domestic aerospace companies, defense agencies, and other organizations.


  • Launched Partner Success Score (PSS) 3.0, enhancing our sourcing algorithm by integrating comprehensive performance data, enabling automated job access controls and driving greater supplier engagement.


  • Significantly improved Workcenter’s speed and usability. Key updates include streamlined navigation and enhanced job board experience, leading to a smoother workflow for our suppliers.






















































































































































































































































































































































Financial Summary


(In thousands, except per share amounts)


(Unaudited)











For the Three Months




Ended March 31,







2025



2024



% Change









Consolidated









Revenue

$
150,971


$
122,690



23
%

Gross profit


56,331



47,902



18
%

Net loss attributable to common stockholders


(15,078
)


(16,616
)


9
%

EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock


(0.30
)


(0.34
)


12
%

Adjusted EBITDA

(1)


78



(7,459
)


101
%

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

(1)


828



(5,742
)


114
%

Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted

(1)

, of Class A and Class B common stock


0.02



(0.12
)


117
%












Marketplace









Revenue

$
136,353


$
107,186



27
%

Cost of revenue


93,046



72,907



28
%

Gross Profit

$
43,307


$
34,279



26
%

Gross Margin


31.8
%


32.0
%


(0.2
)%












Supplier services









Revenue

$
14,618


$
15,504



(6
)%

Cost of revenue


1,594



1,881



(15
)%

Gross Profit

$
13,024


$
13,623



(4
)%

Gross Margin


89.1
%


87.9
%


1.2
%











(1)
These non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.





Key Operating Metrics



(2)



:


As of March 31,




2025



2024



%




Change











Active Buyers

(3)


71,454



58,504



22
%

Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts

(3)


98
%


95
%



Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000

(3)


1,545



1,381



12
%

























(2)
These key operating metrics are for Marketplace and Supplier Services. See “Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for definitions of these metrics.

(3)
Amounts shown for Active Buyers, Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000 and Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts is presented for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.





Financial Guidance and Outlook:


Q2 2025




(in millions)




Low



High

Revenue

$
155


$
157



  • For Q2 2025, expect revenue of $155-$157 million, representing 17-18% growth year-over-year.


  • For Q2 2025, expect Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.0-2.0 million, an improvement from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million in Q2 2024.


  • For the full year 2025, we are raising our marketplace growth outlook from our previous guidance of at least 20% to at least 22% growth and expect supplier services revenue to be down approximately 5% year-over-year.


  • For FY 2025, expect to be Adjusted EBITDA positive for the full year.



Xometry’s second quarter 2025 and full year 2025 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside of its control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, Xometry’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Xometry will achieve these results.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure, including interest and dividend income, benefit for income taxes, charitable contributions of common stock and impairment of assets. Xometry expects the variability of these items could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share basic and diluted, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user’s overall understanding of Xometry’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company’s short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company’s financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Xometry’s peer companies. In addition, from time to time we may present adjusted information (for example, revenue growth) to exclude the impact of certain gains, losses or other changes that affect period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.



The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company’s financial performance and operations. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.




Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Marketplace revenue:

includes the sale of parts and assemblies on our platform.




Supplier service revenue:

includes the sales of marketing and advertising services and, to a lesser extent, financial service products and SaaS-based solutions.




Active Buyers:

The Company defines “buyers” as individuals who have placed an order to purchase on-demand parts or assemblies on our marketplace. The Company defines Active Buyers as the number of buyers who have made at least one purchase on our marketplace during the last twelve months.




Active Suppliers:

The Company defines “suppliers” as individuals or businesses that have been approved by us to either manufacture a product on our platform for a buyer or have utilized our supplier services, including our digital marketing services, data services, financial services or tools and materials. The Company defines Active Suppliers as suppliers that have used our platform at least once during the last twelve months to manufacture a product.




Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts:

The Company defines an “account” as an individual entity, such as a sole proprietor with a single buyer or corporate entities with multiple buyers, having purchased at least one part on our marketplace. The Company defines an existing account as an account where at least one buyer has made a purchase on our marketplace.




Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000:

The Company defines Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000 as an account that has spent at least $50,000 on our marketplace in the most recent twelve-month period.




Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

: The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net loss from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, amortization of lease intangible, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, lease termination, charitable contributions of common stock, income from unconsolidated joint venture, restructuring charges and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.




Non-GAAP net income (loss):

The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, amortization of lease intangible, amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes, charitable contributions of common stock, lease termination, restructuring charges and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.




Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, basic and diluted (Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted):

The Company calculates non-GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average number of basic or dilutive shares of common stock outstanding.



Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted, provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company’s businesses and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amount of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.





About Xometry





Xometry’s


(NASDAQ: XMTR)


AI-powered marketplace


, popular


Thomasnet


® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at


www.xometry.com


or follow @Xometry.




Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on May 6, 2025. In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2025 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at


investors.xometry.com


.



Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call





Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance for the second quarter of 2025 and the full year 2025; our expectations regarding our growth; and statements regarding our strategies, initiatives, products and platform capabilities. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks and uncertainties related to: competition, managing our growth, financial performance, our ability to forecast our performance due to our limited operating history, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract buyers and sellers to our marketplace, legal proceedings and regulatory matters and developments, any future changes to our business or our financial or operating model, our brand and reputation, and the impact of fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions, such as fluctuations in inflation and rising interest rates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

















Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Shawn Milne


VP Investor Relations


240-335-8132


shawn.milne@xometry.com
Matthew Hutchison


Global Corporate Communications


415-583-2119


matthew.hutchison@xometry.com

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)











March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024


Assets







Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
15,507


$
22,232

Marketable securities


215,874



217,603

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $5.1 million and $4.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


85,529



73,962

Inventory


4,032



3,915

Prepaid expenses


6,487



4,954

Other current assets


7,189



4,874


Total current assets


334,618



327,540

Property and equipment, net


47,244



44,825

Operating lease right-of-use assets


7,231



8,462

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture


4,071



4,065

Intangible assets, net


31,244



32,139

Goodwill


263,009



262,686

Other assets


2,693



412


Total assets

$
690,110


$
680,129


Liabilities and stockholders’ equity







Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue

$
50,218


$
35,023

Other accrued expenses


23,122



24,401

Contract liabilities


9,908



7,948

Income taxes payable


887



979

Operating lease liabilities, current portion


5,293



6,436


Total current liabilities


89,428



74,787

Convertible notes


284,093



283,628

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


4,523



5,072

Deferred income taxes


229



229

Other liabilities


804



817


Total liabilities


379,077



364,533


Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders’ equity






Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 50,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively










Class A Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 750,000,000 shares; 48,992,113 shares and 48,289,274 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively










Class B Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 5,000,000 shares; 1,475,311 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024










Additional paid-in capital


694,047



685,054

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


1,205



(328
)

Accumulated deficit


(385,351
)


(370,273
)


Total stockholders’ equity


309,901



314,453


Noncontrolling interest


1,132



1,143


Total equity


311,033



315,596


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
690,110


$
680,129








































































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024





Revenue

$
150,971


$
122,690

Cost of revenue


94,640



74,788


Gross profit


56,331



47,902

Sales and marketing


26,435



27,200

Operations and support


17,090



14,047

Product development


11,171



9,590

General and administrative


17,026



14,922

Total operating expenses


71,722



65,759


Loss from operations


(15,391
)


(17,857
)


Other income (expenses)






Interest expense


(1,188
)


(1,189
)

Interest and dividend income


2,277



2,732

Other expenses


(880
)


(387
)

Income from unconsolidated joint venture


106



97

Total other income


315



1,253


Loss before income taxes


(15,076
)


(16,604
)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes


-



-


Net loss


(15,076
)


(16,604
)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest


2



12


Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$
(15,078
)

$
(16,616
)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
(0.30
)

$
(0.34
)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock


50,335,053



48,577,980









Net loss

$
(15,076
)

$
(16,604
)

Comprehensive loss:






Foreign currency translation


1,520



(457
)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)


1,520



(457
)


Comprehensive loss


(13,556
)


(17,061
)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest


(11
)


29


Total comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$
(13,545
)

$
(17,090
)







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss

$
(15,076
)

$
(16,604
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


4,246



3,153

Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset


1,100



1,096

Lease termination


(30
)


-

Stock-based compensation


7,342



6,036

Revaluation of contingent consideration







137

Income from unconsolidated joint venture


(90
)


(97
)

Donation of common stock


516



343

Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes


465



464

Changes in other assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable, net


(13,358
)


532

Inventory


(41
)


(40
)

Prepaid expenses


(1,519
)


(433
)

Other assets


(1,995
)


(442
)

Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue


15,048



(10,649
)

Other accrued expenses


(540
)


4,440

Contract liabilities


1,877



2,277

Lease liabilities


(1,531
)


(1,671
)

Other liabilities


(13
)





Income taxes payable


(92
)


(276
)


Net cash used in operating activities


(3,691
)


(11,734
)


Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of marketable securities


(2,271
)


(2,726
)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities


4,000



10,000

Purchases of property and equipment


(5,499
)


(4,347
)

Distributions in excess of earnings


84







Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(3,686
)


2,927


Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from stock options exercised


510



1,233


Net cash provided by financing activities


510



1,233

Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents


142



(149
)


Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(6,725
)


(7,723
)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period


22,232



53,424


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$
15,507


$
45,701


Supplemental cash flow information:






Cash paid for interest

$
1,438


$
1,438


Non-cash investing and financing activities:






Non-cash consideration in connection with business combination


625













































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)








For the Three Months




Ended March 31,




2025



2024



Adjusted EBITDA:






Net loss

$
(15,076
)

$
(16,604
)

Add (deduct):






Interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses


(179
)


(1,156
)

Depreciation and amortization

(1)


4,246



3,153

Amortization of lease intangible


180



180

Stock-based compensation

(2)


7,342



6,036

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

(3)


1,473






Lease termination

(4)


(30
)





Acquisition and other

(5)


251



686

Charitable contribution of common stock


516



343

Income from unconsolidated joint venture


(106
)


(97
)

Restructuring charges

(6)


1,461







Adjusted EBITDA

$
78


$
(7,459
)




































































































































































































































For the Three Months




Ended March 31,




2025



2024



Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss):






Net loss

$
(15,076
)

$
(16,604
)

Add (deduct):






Depreciation and amortization

(1)


4,246



3,153

Stock-based compensation

(2)


7,342



6,036

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation

(3)


1,473






Amortization of lease intangible


180



180

Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes


465



464

Acquisition and other

(5)


251



686

Charitable contribution of common stock


516



343

Lease termination

(4)


(30
)





Restructuring charges

(6)


1,461







Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$
828


$
(5,742
)

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock


50,335,053



48,577,980

Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock


2,425,190



-

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted


52,760,243



48,577,980








EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
(0.30
)

$
(0.34
)

Non-GAAP EPS basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
0.02


$
(0.12
)































(1)
Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.

(2)
Represents the non-cash expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.

(3)
In the second quarter of 2024, we changed the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to exclude payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. For prior periods, this amount was considered de minimis and, accordingly, we have not adjusted the Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) amounts for such periods.

(4)
Amount is recorded in general and administrative.

(5)
Includes adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.

(6)
Costs associated with the Q1 2025 reduction in workforce.





































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS

(Unaudited)








For the Three Months




Ended March 31,




2025



2024



Non-GAAP EPS:






GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
(0.30
)

$
(0.34
)

Non-GAAP effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock


0.01






Add (deduct):






Depreciation and amortization


0.09



0.06

Stock-based compensation


0.14



0.12

Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation


0.03






Amortization of lease intangible










Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes


0.01



0.01

Acquisition and other







0.02

Charitable contribution of common stock


0.01



0.01

Lease termination










Restructuring charges


0.03






Non-GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock

$
0.02


$
(0.12
)









































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Segment Revenue:



U.S.

$
127,820


$
103,363

International


23,151



19,327

Total revenue

$
150,971


$
122,690









Segment Cost of Revenue:



U.S.

$
79,940


$
62,930

International


14,700



11,858

Total cost of revenue

$
94,640


$
74,788









Segment Adjusted EBITDA:






U.S.

$
3,010


$
(5,481
)

International


(2,932
)


(1,978
)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$
78


$
(7,459
)


















































































































































































































































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








For the Three Months




Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Summary of Stock-based Compensation Expense and Payroll Taxes Related to Stock-based Compensation Expense



Sales and marketing

$
2,382


$
1,520

Operations and support


2,978



2,092

Product development


2,016



1,416

General and administrative


1,439



1,008

Total stock-based compensation expense and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

$
8,815


$
6,036









Summary of Depreciation and Amortization Expense






Cost of revenue

$
182


$
185

Sales and marketing


794



797

Operations and support


39



36

Product development


2,993



1,913

General and administrative


238



222

Total depreciation and amortization expense

$
4,246


$
3,153









Summary of Restructuring Charges






Sales and marketing

$
85


$
-

Operations and support


689



-

Product development


534



-

General and administrative


153



-

Total restructuring charges

$
1,461


$
-





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

XMTR

