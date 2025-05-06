Xometry, Inc. Reports 23% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth in Q1 2025, Achieving Record $151 Million in Revenue

Xometry reported Q1 2025 revenue of $151 million, a 23% increase from last year, driven by marketplace growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Xometry, Inc. reported a 23% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue, reaching a record $151 million, primarily driven by strong growth in its marketplace, which saw a 27% rise in revenue. The company's gross profit rose 18% to $56.3 million, with marketplace gross profit increasing 26%. Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to a profit of $0.1 million, a $7.5 million enhancement from the previous year. Xometry's focus for 2025 includes expanding its buyer and supplier networks, enhancing international growth, and improving its marketplace platform. Although the net loss attributable to common stockholders decreased to $15.1 million from $16.6 million in the prior year, the company reported a decline in supplier services revenue. As of March 31, 2025, Xometry had $231 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company's outlook for Q2 2025 anticipates revenue growth of 17-18% and a positive Adjusted EBITDA, with marketplace growth expectations increased to at least 22% for the full year.

Potential Positives

Q1 revenue increased 23% year-over-year to a record $151 million driven by robust marketplace growth.

Q1 marketplace revenue increased 27% year-over-year, indicating strong performance in U.S. enterprise growth.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $7.5 million year-over-year to a break-even point of $0.1 million.

Marketplace Active Buyers increased by 22%, reflecting growing customer engagement and market expansion.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for Q1 2025 was $15.1 million, although it decreased from the previous year, it still reflects an ongoing financial struggle.

Supplier services revenue decreased by 6% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in that segment of the business.

Despite improvements in Adjusted EBITDA, the figure stood at only $0.1 million, suggesting limited operational profitability amidst significant revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Xometry's Q1 2025 revenue results?

Xometry achieved a record revenue of $151 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a 23% year-over-year increase.

How did marketplace revenue perform in Q1 2025?

Marketplace revenue rose by 27% year-over-year to $136 million, driven by significant enterprise growth in the U.S.

What is the outlook for Xometry's 2025 financial performance?

Xometry projects a revenue growth of at least 22% for 2025, with a positive Adjusted EBITDA expected for the full year.

How did Xometry's Adjusted EBITDA change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $7.5 million year-over-year, reaching a profit of $0.1 million in Q1 2025.

What are Xometry's key growth initiatives for 2025?

Xometry plans to expand buyer and supplier networks, enhance services, and grow its international presence and marketplace platform.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,819 shares for an estimated $1,076,285 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,036,169 .

. RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $968,029 .

. MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 16,564 shares for an estimated $498,245

EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,729 shares for an estimated $151,284.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





2025 growth initiatives include: expanding buyer and supplier networks; driving deeper enterprise engagement; further expanding the marketplace platform; growing internationally and enhancing supplier services.







NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Our AI powered marketplace continues to gain significant share, deliver record revenue and strong enterprise growth,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “Customers are increasingly turning to Xometry to procure manufacturing as our marketplace was purpose-built to provide sourcing options domestically and in 50 countries across the world.”





“In Q1, we delivered strong marketplace revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA,” said James Miln, Xometry’s CFO. “As our marketplace continues to grow, it drives increasing operating leverage demonstrated by our $7.5 million year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $231 million as of March 31, 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights









Significantly improved Workcenter’s speed and usability. Key updates include streamlined navigation and enhanced job board experience, leading to a smoother workflow for our suppliers.





















Financial Summary













(In thousands, except per share amounts)













(Unaudited)





















































For the Three Months









Ended March 31,





































2025

















2024

















% Change

















































Consolidated















































Revenue









$





150,971













$





122,690

















23





%









Gross profit













56,331

















47,902

















18





%









Net loss attributable to common stockholders













(15,078





)













(16,616





)













9





%









EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock













(0.30





)













(0.34





)













12





%









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)















78

















(7,459





)













101





%









Non-GAAP net income (loss)



(1)















828

















(5,742





)













114





%









Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted



(1)



, of Class A and Class B common stock













0.02

















(0.12





)













117





%























































Marketplace















































Revenue









$





136,353













$





107,186

















27





%









Cost of revenue













93,046

















72,907

















28





%









Gross Profit









$





43,307













$





34,279

















26





%









Gross Margin













31.8





%













32.0





%













(0.2





)%























































Supplier services















































Revenue









$





14,618













$





15,504

















(6





)%









Cost of revenue













1,594

















1,881

















(15





)%









Gross Profit









$





13,024













$





13,623

















(4





)%









Gross Margin













89.1





%













87.9





%













1.2





%





















(1)





These non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.















Key Operating Metrics







(2)







:





















As of March 31,

























2025

















2024

















%









Change



























































Active Buyers



(3)















71,454

















58,504

















22





%









Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts



(3)















98





%













95





%





















Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000



(3)















1,545

















1,381

















12





%

































































(2)





These key operating metrics are for Marketplace and Supplier Services. See “Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for definitions of these metrics.









(3)





Amounts shown for Active Buyers, Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000 and Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts is presented for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.















Financial Guidance and Outlook:





















Q2 2025

























(in millions)

























Low

















High















Revenue









$





155













$





157















For FY 2025, expect to be Adjusted EBITDA positive for the full year.







Xometry’s second quarter 2025 and full year 2025 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside of its control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, Xometry’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Xometry will achieve these results.





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure, including interest and dividend income, benefit for income taxes, charitable contributions of common stock and impairment of assets. Xometry expects the variability of these items could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share basic and diluted, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user’s overall understanding of Xometry’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company’s short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company’s financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Xometry’s peer companies. In addition, from time to time we may present adjusted information (for example, revenue growth) to exclude the impact of certain gains, losses or other changes that affect period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.





The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company’s financial performance and operations. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.







Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Marketplace revenue:



includes the sale of parts and assemblies on our platform.







Supplier service revenue:



includes the sales of marketing and advertising services and, to a lesser extent, financial service products and SaaS-based solutions.







Active Buyers:



The Company defines “buyers” as individuals who have placed an order to purchase on-demand parts or assemblies on our marketplace. The Company defines Active Buyers as the number of buyers who have made at least one purchase on our marketplace during the last twelve months.







Active Suppliers:



The Company defines “suppliers” as individuals or businesses that have been approved by us to either manufacture a product on our platform for a buyer or have utilized our supplier services, including our digital marketing services, data services, financial services or tools and materials. The Company defines Active Suppliers as suppliers that have used our platform at least once during the last twelve months to manufacture a product.







Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts:



The Company defines an “account” as an individual entity, such as a sole proprietor with a single buyer or corporate entities with multiple buyers, having purchased at least one part on our marketplace. The Company defines an existing account as an account where at least one buyer has made a purchase on our marketplace.







Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000:



The Company defines Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of At Least $50,000 as an account that has spent at least $50,000 on our marketplace in the most recent twelve-month period.







Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



: The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net loss from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, amortization of lease intangible, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, lease termination, charitable contributions of common stock, income from unconsolidated joint venture, restructuring charges and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.







Non-GAAP net income (loss):



The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, amortization of lease intangible, amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes, charitable contributions of common stock, lease termination, restructuring charges and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.







Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, basic and diluted (Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted):



The Company calculates non-GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average number of basic or dilutive shares of common stock outstanding.





Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted, provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company’s businesses and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amount of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.











About Xometry











Xometry’s





(NASDAQ: XMTR)





AI-powered marketplace





, popular





Thomasnet





® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at





www.xometry.com





or follow @Xometry.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on May 6, 2025. In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2025 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at





investors.xometry.com





.





Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call







To access the webcast use the following link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register







To access the webcast use the following link:



You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at





investors.xometry.com





to listen to a live webcast of the call









Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance for the second quarter of 2025 and the full year 2025; our expectations regarding our growth; and statements regarding our strategies, initiatives, products and platform capabilities. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks and uncertainties related to: competition, managing our growth, financial performance, our ability to forecast our performance due to our limited operating history, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract buyers and sellers to our marketplace, legal proceedings and regulatory matters and developments, any future changes to our business or our financial or operating model, our brand and reputation, and the impact of fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions, such as fluctuations in inflation and rising interest rates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











Investor Contact:









Media Contact:











Shawn Milne





VP Investor Relations





240-335-8132





shawn.milne@xometry.com





Matthew Hutchison





Global Corporate Communications





415-583-2119





matthew.hutchison@xometry.com



































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)



















































March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

















Assets





































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





15,507













$





22,232













Marketable securities













215,874

















217,603













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $5.1 million and $4.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













85,529

















73,962













Inventory













4,032

















3,915













Prepaid expenses













6,487

















4,954













Other current assets













7,189

















4,874















Total current assets















334,618

















327,540













Property and equipment, net













47,244

















44,825













Operating lease right-of-use assets













7,231

















8,462













Investment in unconsolidated joint venture













4,071

















4,065













Intangible assets, net













31,244

















32,139













Goodwill













263,009

















262,686













Other assets













2,693

















412















Total assets











$





690,110













$





680,129















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity





































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue









$





50,218













$





35,023













Other accrued expenses













23,122

















24,401













Contract liabilities













9,908

















7,948













Income taxes payable













887

















979













Operating lease liabilities, current portion













5,293

















6,436















Total current liabilities















89,428

















74,787













Convertible notes













284,093

















283,628













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













4,523

















5,072













Deferred income taxes













229

















229













Other liabilities













804

















817















Total liabilities















379,077

















364,533















Commitments and contingencies





































Stockholders’ equity



































Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 50,000,000 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













—

















—













Class A Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 750,000,000 shares; 48,992,113 shares and 48,289,274 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













—

















—













Class B Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 5,000,000 shares; 1,475,311 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













694,047

















685,054













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













1,205

















(328





)









Accumulated deficit













(385,351





)













(370,273





)











Total stockholders’ equity















309,901

















314,453















Noncontrolling interest















1,132

















1,143















Total equity















311,033

















315,596















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





690,110













$





680,129



























































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024



































Revenue









$





150,971













$





122,690













Cost of revenue













94,640

















74,788















Gross profit















56,331

















47,902













Sales and marketing













26,435

















27,200













Operations and support













17,090

















14,047













Product development













11,171

















9,590













General and administrative













17,026

















14,922













Total operating expenses













71,722

















65,759















Loss from operations















(15,391





)













(17,857





)











Other income (expenses)



































Interest expense













(1,188





)













(1,189





)









Interest and dividend income













2,277

















2,732













Other expenses













(880





)













(387





)









Income from unconsolidated joint venture













106

















97













Total other income













315

















1,253















Loss before income taxes















(15,076





)













(16,604





)









Benefit (provision) for income taxes













-

















-















Net loss















(15,076





)













(16,604





)









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest













2

















12















Net loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(15,078





)









$





(16,616





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





(0.30





)









$





(0.34





)









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock













50,335,053

















48,577,980















































Net loss











$





(15,076





)









$





(16,604





)









Comprehensive loss:

































Foreign currency translation













1,520

















(457





)









Total other comprehensive income (loss)













1,520

















(457





)











Comprehensive loss















(13,556





)













(17,061





)









Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest













(11





)













29















Total comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(13,545





)









$





(17,090





)































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)







































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net loss









$





(15,076





)









$





(16,604





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













4,246

















3,153













Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset













1,100

















1,096













Lease termination













(30





)













-













Stock-based compensation













7,342

















6,036













Revaluation of contingent consideration













—

















137













Income from unconsolidated joint venture













(90





)













(97





)









Donation of common stock













516

















343













Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes













465

















464













Changes in other assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable, net













(13,358





)













532













Inventory













(41





)













(40





)









Prepaid expenses













(1,519





)













(433





)









Other assets













(1,995





)













(442





)









Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue













15,048

















(10,649





)









Other accrued expenses













(540





)













4,440













Contract liabilities













1,877

















2,277













Lease liabilities













(1,531





)













(1,671





)









Other liabilities













(13





)













—













Income taxes payable













(92





)













(276





)











Net cash used in operating activities















(3,691





)













(11,734





)











Cash flows from investing activities:



































Purchases of marketable securities













(2,271





)













(2,726





)









Proceeds from sale of marketable securities













4,000

















10,000













Purchases of property and equipment













(5,499





)













(4,347





)









Distributions in excess of earnings













84

















—















Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities















(3,686





)













2,927















Cash flows from financing activities:



































Proceeds from stock options exercised













510

















1,233















Net cash provided by financing activities















510

















1,233













Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents













142

















(149





)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents















(6,725





)













(7,723





)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period















22,232

















53,424















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period











$





15,507













$





45,701















Supplemental cash flow information:



































Cash paid for interest









$





1,438













$





1,438















Non-cash investing and financing activities:



































Non-cash consideration in connection with business combination













625

















—



































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)







































For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024



















Adjusted EBITDA:





































Net loss









$





(15,076





)









$





(16,604





)









Add (deduct):

































Interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses













(179





)













(1,156





)









Depreciation and amortization



(1)















4,246

















3,153













Amortization of lease intangible













180

















180













Stock-based compensation



(2)















7,342

















6,036













Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation



(3)















1,473

















—













Lease termination



(4)















(30





)













—













Acquisition and other



(5)















251

















686













Charitable contribution of common stock













516

















343













Income from unconsolidated joint venture













(106





)













(97





)









Restructuring charges



(6)















1,461

















—















Adjusted EBITDA











$





78













$





(7,459





)































For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024



















Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss):





































Net loss









$





(15,076





)









$





(16,604





)









Add (deduct):

































Depreciation and amortization



(1)















4,246

















3,153













Stock-based compensation



(2)















7,342

















6,036













Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation



(3)















1,473

















—













Amortization of lease intangible













180

















180













Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes













465

















464













Acquisition and other



(5)















251

















686













Charitable contribution of common stock













516

















343













Lease termination



(4)















(30





)













—













Restructuring charges



(6)















1,461

















—















Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)











$





828













$





(5,742





)









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock













50,335,053

















48,577,980













Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock













2,425,190

















-













Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted













52,760,243

















48,577,980













































EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





(0.30





)









$





(0.34





)









Non-GAAP EPS basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





0.02













$





(0.12





)





















(1)





Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.









(2)





Represents the non-cash expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.









(3)





In the second quarter of 2024, we changed the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to exclude payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. For prior periods, this amount was considered de minimis and, accordingly, we have not adjusted the Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) amounts for such periods.









(4)





Amount is recorded in general and administrative.









(5)









Includes adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.









(6)





Costs associated with the Q1 2025 reduction in workforce.























Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS









(Unaudited)







































For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024



















Non-GAAP EPS:





































GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





(0.30





)









$





(0.34





)









Non-GAAP effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock













0.01

















—













Add (deduct):

































Depreciation and amortization













0.09

















0.06













Stock-based compensation













0.14

















0.12













Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation













0.03

















—













Amortization of lease intangible













—

















—













Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes













0.01

















0.01













Acquisition and other













—

















0.02













Charitable contribution of common stock













0.01

















0.01













Lease termination













—

















—













Restructuring charges













0.03

















—













Non-GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock









$





0.02













$





(0.12





)































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Segment Results









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)







































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Segment Revenue:























U.S.









$





127,820













$





103,363













International













23,151

















19,327













Total revenue









$





150,971













$





122,690















































Segment Cost of Revenue:























U.S.









$





79,940













$





62,930













International













14,700

















11,858













Total cost of revenue









$





94,640













$





74,788















































Segment Adjusted EBITDA:



































U.S.









$





3,010













$





(5,481





)









International













(2,932





)













(1,978





)









Total Adjusted EBITDA









$





78













$





(7,459





)











































































Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Supplemental Information









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)







































For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Summary of Stock-based Compensation Expense and Payroll Taxes Related to Stock-based Compensation Expense























Sales and marketing









$





2,382













$





1,520













Operations and support













2,978

















2,092













Product development













2,016

















1,416













General and administrative













1,439

















1,008













Total stock-based compensation expense and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation









$





8,815













$





6,036















































Summary of Depreciation and Amortization Expense



































Cost of revenue









$





182













$





185













Sales and marketing













794

















797













Operations and support













39

















36













Product development













2,993

















1,913













General and administrative













238

















222













Total depreciation and amortization expense









$





4,246













$





3,153















































Summary of Restructuring Charges



































Sales and marketing









$





85













$





-













Operations and support













689

















-













Product development













534

















-













General and administrative













153

















-













Total restructuring charges









$





1,461













$





-











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.