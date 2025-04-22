Xometry, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Xometry will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Xometry, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results, during which they will also provide an earnings presentation available on their investor website. Xometry, known for its AI-powered manufacturing marketplace, aims to enhance supply chain resilience by offering instant pricing and lead times through its Instant Quoting Engine. Additional details and registration for the call can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Xometry will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to timely financial reporting.

The earnings presentation will be available on the investor website, showcasing the company's proactive communication to its investors.

The use of AI technology in Xometry's marketplace emphasizes innovation and leadership in digitizing the manufacturing industry.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any preliminary financial performance indicators or expectations for the upcoming earnings release could lead to uncertainty among investors.



Lack of detail regarding the company's strategies or performance trends may suggest challenges in its operational or financial health.



Announcement of earnings results before market opening may not be well received if previous quarterly results were disappointing, leading to potential negative market reactions.

FAQ

When will Xometry report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Xometry will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is Xometry's conference call on May 6, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

How can I access Xometry's earnings presentation?

The earnings presentation will be available on Xometry's investor website at investors.xometry.com.

Where can I listen to the live webcast of the conference call?

You can listen to the live webcast on Xometry's Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com.

What is Xometry's main business focus?

Xometry is an AI-powered marketplace that digitizes manufacturing and enhances supply chain resiliency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,819 shares for an estimated $1,076,285 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,036,169 .

. RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $968,029 .

. MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 16,564 shares for an estimated $498,245

EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,729 shares for an estimated $151,284.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XMTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XMTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

$XMTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XMTR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XMTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $30.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/06/2024

About Xometry









Xometry’s



(NASDAQ: XMTR)



AI-powered marketplace



, popular



Thomasnet





®



industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at



www.xometry.com



or follow @xometry.







Investor Contact:







Shawn Milne





VP, Investor Relations





240-335-8132







Shawn.Milne@xometry.com









Media Contact:







Matthew Hutchison for Xometry







Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com





