Xometry, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xometry, Inc. (XMTR):

Earnings: -$11.60 million in Q3 vs. -$10.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q3 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xometry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.21 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $180.72 million in Q3 vs. $141.70 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $182 Mln - $184 Mln. Full year revenue guidance: $676 Mln - $678 Mln.

