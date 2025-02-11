Xometry, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Xometry will announce its Q4 and 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Xometry, Inc., an AI-powered marketplace for manufacturing services, announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, before market opening. The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. An earnings presentation will also be made available on Xometry's investor website. The firm aims to enhance the manufacturing industry through its innovative digital solutions, including an Instant Quoting Engine that helps buyers find suitable suppliers and obtain accurate pricing and timelines. For more information, the press release provides contact details for investor and media inquiries.

Potential Positives

Xometry will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, providing transparency and insight into its financial performance.

The upcoming earnings presentation and conference call demonstrate Xometry's commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders, which can foster trust and confidence in the company.

As an AI-powered marketplace, Xometry continues to position itself as a leader in digitizing the manufacturing industry, showcasing innovation and growth potential in a vital sector.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide preliminary financial results or guidance ahead of the full earnings report may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health and performance.



The scheduling of the conference call at an early hour (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) may limit participation from some analysts and investors, potentially impacting the effectiveness of their communication strategy.



The reliance on advanced technologies like AI and cloud-based services, while beneficial, may also lead to apprehension regarding the company's ability to handle potential technical issues or operational risks emerging from these technologies.

FAQ

When will Xometry announce its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results?

Xometry will report its financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Xometryearnings conference call

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2025.

How can I access the Xometry earnings webcast?

Investors can listen to the live webcast on Xometry's investor website at investors.xometry.com.

Where can I find the earnings presentation by Xometry?

The earnings presentation will be available on Xometry's investor website alongside its press release.

What is Xometry's business focus?

Xometry operates an AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,352 shares for an estimated $916,151 .

. MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,964 shares for an estimated $560,983 .

. JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,386 shares for an estimated $227,967 .

. EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,729 shares for an estimated $109,966.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Xometry, Inc.





(NASDAQ: XMTR), the



global AI-powered marketplace



connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.





Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) that day. In addition to its press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at





investors.xometry.com





Xometry, Inc.





Fourth





Quarter and Full Year 20





24





Earnings





You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at





investors.xometry.com





The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the





Investor Relations section





Xometry’s



(NASDAQ:XMTR)



AI-powered marketplace,



popular



Thomasnet





®



industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine



®



leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at



www.xometry.com



Shawn Milne





VP Investor Relations





240-335-8132









shawn.milne@xometry.com











Matthew Hutchison for Xometry





415-583-2119







Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com





