Xometry Facilitates Nearly $1 Billion in Revenue for U.S. Manufacturers While Honoring Excellence in Manufacturing

Xometry announces significant revenue growth for U.S. manufacturers, highlighting their annual awards for excellence in manufacturing.

Potential Positives

Xometry has generated nearly $1 billion in revenue for small- and medium-sized U.S. manufacturers since 2020, showcasing its significant impact on the industry.

The company recognizes exceptional manufacturers through its annual "Excellence in Manufacturing" awards, promoting quality and innovation across various manufacturing technologies.

The platform currently supports over 4,375 global suppliers, indicating a robust and expanding network that enhances market reach for its partners.

Xometry's tools, such as the Teamspace and Workcenter, provide critical digital resources that help manufacturers optimize operations and adapt to changing market conditions.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights Xometry's nearly $1 billion in revenue generated for U.S. manufacturers, it does not disclose the company's own financial performance, which may lead to concerns about profitability or long-term sustainability.

The reliance on external suppliers for the majority of marketplace revenue raises questions about Xometry's control over its supply chain and potential vulnerabilities in its business model.

The mention of incorporating AI and digital tools, while seen as a positive, might indicate that Xometry is experiencing industry pressure to innovate rapidly, suggesting potential challenges in keeping pace with technological advancements.

FAQ

What is Xometry's role in helping manufacturers?

Xometry connects manufacturers with new customers, helps them reinvest in their businesses, and attracts skilled talent through its digital marketplace.

How much revenue has Xometry generated for U.S. manufacturers?

Xometry has generated nearly $1 billion in revenue for small- and medium-sized manufacturers from January 2020 to March 2025.

What are the "Excellence in Manufacturing" Awards?

This annual program recognizes U.S. manufacturers that deliver exceptional quality across various manufacturing technologies.

How does Xometry support suppliers in the marketplace?

Xometry offers a cloud-based manufacturing execution system called Workcenter to digitize operations and streamline access to marketplace resources.

What tools does Xometry offer to enhance buyer-supplier collaboration?

Xometry provides Teamspace software for enterprise collaboration and the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine for real-time pricing and lead times.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,819 shares for an estimated $1,076,285 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 32,352 shares for an estimated $1,036,169 .

. RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $968,029 .

. MATTHEW LEIBEL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 16,564 shares for an estimated $498,245

EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,729 shares for an estimated $151,284.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XMTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XMTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XMTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XMTR forecast page.

$XMTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XMTR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XMTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $30.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/06/2024

Full Release





From Local Shops to Global Reach: Xometry Helps Manufacturers Thrive And Grow, Reaching New Customers, Reinvesting In Their Business And Attracting Top Talent



The Company’s Annual “Excellence In Manufacturing” Awards Honors U.S. Manufacturers Who Deliver Exceptional Quality



Wisconsin-Based JR Metal Works, A Multi-Year Winner, Describes Xometry As A “Horsepower Multiplier” For His Business











NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global marketplace digitizing manufacturing and driving greater supply chain resiliency, today announced that its AI-powered, on-demand custom manufacturing marketplace has generated nearly $1 billion in revenue for America’s small- and medium manufacturers from Jan. 1, 2020 - March 31, 2025.





“America’s manufacturers are deeply rooted in their local communities and play a critical role in our national and global economies,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “The Xometry Marketplace helps them reach new customers, re-invest in growth, and hire and train skilled talent. We see the impact every day through our partnerships across the country.”





In addition to creating nearly $1 billion in revenue for U.S. manufacturers on its platform, Xometry through its annual “





Excellence in Manufacturing





” awards program recognizes exceptional suppliers who deliver quality products.





This year’s honorees represent all 48 contiguous states and encompass nearly every type of manufacturing technology – from CNC machining and injection molding to sheet metal fabrication and metal- and plastic 3D printing.





One standout honoree is





JR Metal Works





, a Green Bay, Wisc.-based custom fabricator of sheet metal, pipe and plate products. A five-time award recipient, JR Metal Works continues to raise the bar for quality and service.





“Since high school, I dreamed of having my own metal fabrication shop. In 2016, I opened JR Metal Works with a mission of providing customers excellent customer service, quality and a premium experience,” Jesse Kleiman, owner of JR Metal Works, said. “Since we began working with Xometry in 2019, we’ve been able to purchase additional equipment, grow our team and reach new customers around the world. Xometry is a horsepower multiplier for our business.”





Today, more than 4,375 global suppliers are active on the Xometry Marketplace. A significant majority of marketplace revenue flows to the company’s growing U.S. supplier network.





In a





rapidly changing environment





, agility is everything. As more manufacturers reshore operations and seek domestic partners, they’re also turning to Xometry to digitize and future-proof their businesses. Xometry’s robust suite of digital tools benefits both buyers and suppliers:







For



buyers



, Xometry offers





Teamspace





, enterprise-wide collaboration software that unites engineers, managers and purchasing executives to expedite procurement of custom-manufacturing services.



For , Xometry offers , enterprise-wide collaboration software that unites engineers, managers and purchasing executives to expedite procurement of custom-manufacturing services.



For



suppliers



, Xometry offers





Workcenter





, a cloud-based ‘manufacturing execution system’ (MES) that digitizes operations and serves as a gateway to the Xometry platform. Xometry also offers





integrated financial services





to help manufacturers maintain healthy cash flow.







According to Xometry’s recent “





American Manufacturing Resurgence





” poll, conducted with John Zogby Strategies, 70% of manufacturing CEOs (at companies with revenue from $5 million to $500 million) are embracing AI to boost operational efficiencies. Nearly half have reshored some or all of their operations.





“America’s manufacturers are resilient and can meet any moment,” Altschuler said. “Xometry was purpose-built to help them move faster, adapt to change and drive innovation.”





About Xometry









Xometry’s





(NASDAQ: XMTR)





AI-powered marketplace





, popular





Thomasnet







®



industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of data to analyze complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at





www.xometry.com





or follow @xometry.





Media Contacts:





Matthew Hutchison





Chief Communications Officer









Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com









Investor Contact:





Shawn Milne





VP, Investor Relations





240-335-8132







Shawn.Milne@xometry.com





