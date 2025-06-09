Xometry Announces Intent to Offer $225 Million in Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030

Xometry plans to offer $225 million in Convertible Senior Notes to institutional buyers, seeking funds for stock repurchases and strategic investments.

Quiver AI Summary

Xometry, Inc. has announced plans to offer $225 million in Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private placement aimed at qualified institutional buyers, with a possible additional $25 million option. The notes will be unsecured and will accrue interest paid semiannually. They can be converted into cash, shares, or a combination of both at Xometry's discretion. The company intends to use the proceeds for capped call transactions, repurchasing shares of its Class A common stock, and refinancing a portion of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2027. The offering is not contingent on these repurchases. Xometry is engaged in various hedging activities related to the Notes, which may impact the market price of its shares. The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and therefore cannot be sold unless registered or exempt. Forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Xometry is raising $225 million through the private placement of Convertible Senior Notes, which will provide additional capital for strategic investments and working capital needs.

The company plans to use up to $25 million of the proceeds to repurchase its Class A common stock, potentially providing support for its share price.

The capped call transactions associated with the Notes are expected to reduce potential dilution of Xometry’s Class A common stock, benefiting existing shareholders.

Xometry is in a position to reduce its outstanding debt by repurchasing portions of its 2027 Convertible Senior Notes, which may improve its financial stability and flexibility.

Potential Negatives

Issuing $225 million in Convertible Senior Notes may indicate a need for immediate capital, which could raise concerns about the company's financial stability and ability to fund operations without additional debt.

The complexity of the financial instruments and the potential for dilution of existing shareholders could create uncertainty and apprehension among investors regarding the long-term value of their investments.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces significant risk, as actual results may materially differ, impacting investor trust and market perceptions of Xometry’s financial health and operational strategy.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Xometry's $225 million Convertible Senior Notes Offering?

Xometry intends to use the proceeds to fund capped call transactions, repurchase shares, and pay off existing Convertible Senior Notes.

Who can participate in Xometry's private placement of Notes?

The Offering is intended for qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

What will Xometry offer upon the conversion of the Notes?

Xometry will pay or deliver cash, shares of Class A common stock, or a combination based on its election.

How will the Offering impact Xometry's Class A common stock?

Market activities related to the Notes may influence the stock price, including share repurchases and hedging activities.

Are the Convertible Senior Notes registered securities?

No, the Notes and related shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and cannot be sold without registration or an exemption.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XMTR Insider Trading Activity

$XMTR insiders have traded $XMTR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XMTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES MILN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,819 shares for an estimated $1,076,285 .

. RANDOLPH ALTSCHULER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $968,029 .

. PETER GOGUEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,852 shares for an estimated $441,538 .

. EMILY ROLLINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,041 shares for an estimated $349,596.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XMTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $XMTR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”) (XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced its intent to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $225 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Xometry also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.





The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Xometry and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. Upon conversion, Xometry will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Offering.





Xometry expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, if necessary, (i) to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below, (ii) to use up to $25 million to repurchase shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock concurrently with the pricing of the Offering as described below, and (iii) to repurchase for cash a portion of Xometry’s outstanding 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 notes”) as described below. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Xometry expects to use any additional proceeds from the Offering to enter into additional capped call transactions and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include additional repurchases of the 2027 notes from time to time following the Offering, and acquisitions of, or strategic investments in, complementary businesses, products, services or technologies. However, Xometry does not have agreements or commitments with respect to any such acquisition or strategic investment at this time.





In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Xometry expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or affiliates thereof and/or other financial institutions (the “Option Counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock initially underlying the Notes. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to Xometry’s Class A common stock upon any conversion of Notes and/or offset any cash payments Xometry is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap.





In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, Xometry expects the Option Counterparties or their respective affiliates will enter into various derivative transactions with respect to Xometry’s Class A common stock and/or purchase shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the Notes, including with, or from, as the case may be, certain investors in the Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Xometry’s Class A common stock or the Notes at that time.





In addition, the Option Counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to Xometry’s Class A common stock and/or purchasing or selling Xometry’s Class A common stock or other securities of Xometry in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the Notes and prior to the maturity of the Notes (and are likely to do so during the 40 trading day period beginning on the 41st scheduled trading day prior to the maturity date of the Notes, or, to the extent Xometry exercises the relevant election under the capped call transactions, following any repurchase, redemption or conversion of the Notes). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of Xometry’s Class A common stock or the Notes which could affect a noteholder’s ability to convert the Notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of Notes, it could affect the number of shares, if any, and value of the consideration that a noteholder will receive upon conversion of its Notes.





Xometry expects to use up to $25 million of the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, if necessary, to repurchase shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock from purchasers of the Notes in the Offering in privately negotiated transactions effected with or through one of the initial purchasers or one of its affiliates concurrently with the pricing of the Offering. Xometry expects to repurchase these shares at a purchase price per share equal to the last reported sale price per share of Xometry’s Class A common stock on the date of pricing of the Offering. No assurance can be given as to how much, if any, of Xometry’s Class A common stock will be repurchased or the terms on which it will be repurchased. These share repurchases could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Xometry’s Class A common stock prior to, concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the Notes, and could result in a higher effective conversion price for the Notes. Xometry cannot predict the magnitude of such market activity or the overall effect it will have on the price of the Notes in the Offering or Xometry’s Class A common stock. The Offering is not contingent upon the repurchase of any of Xometry’s Class A common stock.





Xometry expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, if necessary, to repurchase for cash a portion of its 2027 notes in privately negotiated transactions effected with or through one of the initial purchasers or one of its affiliates concurrently with the pricing of the Offering (each, a “note repurchase transaction”). The terms of each note repurchase transaction will depend on several factors, including the market price of Xometry’s Class A common stock and the trading price of the 2027 notes at the time of such note repurchases. No assurance can be given as to how much, if any of the 2027 notes will be repurchased or the terms on which they will be repurchased. Xometry may also repurchase additional outstanding 2027 notes following completion of the Offering. The Offering is not contingent upon the repurchase of the 2027 notes. In connection with any note repurchase transaction, Xometry expects that holders of the 2027 notes who agree to have their 2027 notes repurchased and who have hedged their equity price risk with respect to such 2027 notes (the “hedged holders”) will unwind all or part of their hedge positions by buying Xometry’s Class A common stock and/or entering into or unwinding various derivative transactions with respect to Xometry’s Class A common stock. The amount of Xometry’s Class A common stock to be purchased by the hedged holders may be substantial in relation to the historic average daily trading volume of Xometry’s Class A common stock. This activity by the hedged holders could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Xometry’s Class A common stock, including concurrently with the pricing of the Notes, resulting in a higher effective conversion price of the Notes. Xometry cannot predict the magnitude of such market activity or the overall effect it will have on the price of the Notes or Xometry’s Class A common stock.





The Notes and shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of the Notes, if any, have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.





This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the proposed terms of the Notes and the capped call transactions, the size of the proposed Offering of the Notes, the Class A common stock repurchase transactions, the note repurchase transactions, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from Xometry’s plans, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and Xometry disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







About Xometry









Xometry’s



(NASDAQ: XMTR)



AI-powered marketplace



, popular



Thomasnet



® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains.







Investor Contact:







Shawn Milne





VP Investor Relations





240-335-8132







shawn.milne@xometry.com









Media Contact:







Lauran Cacciatori





Global Corporate Communications





773-610-0806







lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com







Matthew Hutchison





Global Corporate Communications





415-583-2119







matthew.hutchison@xometry.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.