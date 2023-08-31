XOMA (XOMA) Price Target Increased by 18.40% to 75.48

The average one-year price target for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) has been revised to 75.48 / share. This is an increase of 18.40% from the prior estimate of 63.75 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.74 to a high of 77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 418.76% from the latest reported closing price of 14.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 46.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMA is 0.06%, a decrease of 72.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.56% to 8,007K shares. The put/call ratio of XOMA is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,634K shares representing 31.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 349K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 10.10% over the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 340K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 28.73% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 296K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 291K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XOMA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA's pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company's royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding.

