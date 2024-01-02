XOMA To Repurchase Up To $50 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - XOMA Corporation (XOMA), a biotech royalty aggregator, said on Tuesday that its Board has authorized first share repurchase program to buy back up to $50 million of shares through January 2027.

"Balanced capital allocation strategy looks to return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in royalty and milestone acquisitions," XOMA said in a statement.

XOMA was trading down by 1.08 percent at $18.30 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

