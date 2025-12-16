XOMA Strikes Deal To Acquire Generation Bio, Expanding Royalty Portfolio

(RTTNews) - XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA), a biotechnology royalty aggregator, has agreed to acquire Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), a clinical-stage company historically focused on T cell-driven autoimmune disease.

Generation Bio's lead innovations are its cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) delivery platform, designed to selectively deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) and other nucleic acid therapies to T cells. The platform is part of Generation Bio's collaboration with Moderna, which includes potential development and commercial milestones as well as royalties on future sales.

XOMA will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Generation Bio common stock at $4.2913 per share in cash, payable at closing.

As part of the transaction, Generation Bio shareholders will receive a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) tied to multiple potential milestones and royalty streams.

The CVR entitles holders to a pro rata share of net cash at closing exceeding $29 million, as well as savings realized from Generation Bio's Cambridge office lease obligations. Shareholders will also be eligible to receive up to 90% of milestones and royalty payments from the Moderna license agreement, and up to 70% of proceeds from any out-license or sale of the ctLNP delivery platform.

The acquisition was unanimously approved by Generation Bio's Board of Directors following a strategic review of alternatives. Approximately 15% of Generation Bio shareholders have already signed support agreements to tender their shares.

The transaction is expected to close in February 2026, subject to customary conditions, including the tender of a majority of outstanding shares.

XOMA Royalty, headquartered in Emeryville, California, acquires milestone and royalty rights associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates licensed to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The acquisition of Generation Bio expands XOMA's portfolio with a novel delivery platform and potential future economics from Moderna's collaboration.

GBIO has traded in the range of $3.00 to $12.50 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $5.39, down 0.74%, and fell further in the overnight trading to $5.15, down 4.45%.

