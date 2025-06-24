XOMA Royalty (XOMA) Moves 9.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

XOMA Royalty (XOMA) shares soared 9% in the last trading session to close at $26.22. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The rise in the stock price can be attributed to the positive investor mindset regarding Xoma's extensive and growing portfolio of assets, defined as the right to receive potential future payments related to the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate. Last month, the company reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

This drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +57.1%. Revenues are expected to be $9.43 million, down 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For XOMA Royalty, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 33.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on XOMA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

XOMA Royalty belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Compugen (CGEN), closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $1.63. Over the past month, CGEN has returned 13.1%.

Compugen's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -250%. Compugen currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

