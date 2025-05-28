XOMA Royalty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $86.75, with a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.59% lower than the prior average price target of $104.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of XOMA Royalty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $104.00 $104.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Announces Buy $35.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $104.00 $104.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $104.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to XOMA Royalty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to XOMA Royalty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of XOMA Royalty compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of XOMA Royalty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of XOMA Royalty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on XOMA Royalty analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty Corp is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceuticals or biotechnology companies. XOMA acquires future economic rights, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding that can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. Geographically, the company operates in Switzerland, United States, Asia Pacific, Europe and Others.

Financial Insights: XOMA Royalty

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: XOMA Royalty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 189.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: XOMA Royalty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): XOMA Royalty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): XOMA Royalty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: XOMA Royalty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.35. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XOMA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for XOMA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.