XOMA Royalty Corporation Announces Cash Dividends for Series A and Series B Preferred Stock

XOMA Royalty Corporation announces cash dividends for Series A and B Preferred Stock to be paid in April 2025.

On March 20, 2025, XOMA Royalty Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved cash dividends for holders of its Series A and Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, with the Series A shareholders receiving $0.53906 per share and Series B depositary share holders receiving $0.52344 per share. The dividends are expected to be paid around April 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of April 3, 2025. XOMA Royalty focuses on acquiring the future economics of pre-commercial therapeutic candidates to provide biotechnology companies with non-dilutive funding for their drug development initiatives. The company maintains a growing portfolio that includes several commercial assets as well as investigational compounds, although safety and efficacy for the latter have not yet been established.

Potential Positives

XOMA Royalty Corporation is providing cash dividends to holders of its Series A and Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, which indicates financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividends, set to be paid on April 15, 2025, demonstrate the company’s ability to generate sufficient income from its royalty portfolio.

XOMA Royalty's role as a biotechnology royalty aggregator supports innovation in the biotech sector by providing funding to companies to develop their drug candidates.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that many of the assets in XOMA Royalty’s portfolio are investigational compounds, highlighting uncertainty regarding their future success and potential commercialization.



The disclaimer regarding the efficacy and safety not being established for investigational compounds may raise concerns among investors about the viability and stability of the company’s revenue streams.



The dependence on preferred stock dividends might indicate underlying financial challenges, as the company is potentially prioritizing dividends over other investment opportunities or operational growth.

FAQ

What are the authorized cash dividends for XOMA Royalty's preferred stock?

XOMA Royalty’s Series A shareholders will receive $0.53906 per share, while Series B depositary share holders will receive $0.52344.

When will the cash dividends be paid to shareholders?

The dividends are set to be paid on or about April 15, 2025, to holders of record as of April 3, 2025.

What is XOMA Royalty Corporation's main business focus?

XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator, assisting biotech firms in improving human health through funding for drug development.

What types of assets does XOMA Royalty manage?

XOMA Royalty manages milestone and royalty rights associated with both commercial products and investigational compounds in drug development.

How can I learn more about XOMA Royalty and its portfolio?

For more information, visit XOMA Royalty's official website at www.xoma.com.

$XOMA Insider Trading Activity

$XOMA insiders have traded $XOMA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 650,717 shares for an estimated $16,983,713 .

. OWEN HUGHES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,881 shares for an estimated $655,335

THOMAS M. BURNS (SVP, Finance & CFO) sold 9,775 shares for an estimated $292,663

BRADLEY SITKO (Chief Investment Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 545 shares for an estimated $13,974 and 0 sales.

$XOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $XOMA stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XOMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the following cash dividends to holders of XOMA Royalty’s Series A and Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock:





Holders of the 8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.53906 per share.





Holders of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a share of XOMA Royalty’s 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAO), shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.52344 per depositary share.





The preferred dividends will be paid on or about April 15, 2025, to respective holders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2025.







About XOMA Royalty Corporation







XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.





EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development.





As of the date of this press release, the commercial assets in XOMA Royalty’s milestone and royalty portfolio are VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), MIPLYFFA™ (arimoclomol), XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, IXINITY



®



[coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], and DSUVIA



®



(sufentanil sublingual tablet). All other assets in the milestone and royalty portfolio are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee that any of the investigational compounds will become commercially available.











Investor contact:







Juliane Snowden









XOMA Royalty Corporation









+1-646-438-9754





juliane.snowden@xoma.com















Media contact:







Kathy Vincent





KV Consulting & Management





+1-310-403-8951





kathy@kathyvincent.com



















