XOMA

XOMA Royalty CFO Thomas Burns To Resign, Jeffrey Trigilio To Be New CFO

January 12, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - XOMA Royalty Corp. (XOMA), Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Burns, has decided to step down from his position to pursue other professional opportunities.

Concurrently, the company has appointed Jeffrey Trigilio as the new CFO. Most recently, he has served as the Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Obsidian Therapeutics.

"XOMA Royalty's leadership team has a track record of identifying and capturing underappreciated value across opportunities," Trigilio commented.

Together we will continue to execute a strategy of disciplined capital deployment, robust diligence, and innovative deal structuring to enhance our royalty portfolio and generate value for shareholders."

In the pre-market hours, XOMA is trading at $29.97, up 0.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

