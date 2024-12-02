News & Insights

Xoma Royalty acquires Pulmokine for $20M

December 02, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

XOMA (XOMA) Royalty Corporation now owns an economic interest in seralutinib, a Phase 3 asset being studied in pulmonary arterial hypertension through its acquisition of Pulmokine Inc., a privately held company. In 2017, Pulmokine licensed seralutinib to Gossamer Bio, Inc., and in 2024, Gossamer Bio signed a global collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. XOMA Royalty acquired all outstanding shares of Pulmokine for a $20 million cash payment at closing. In addition, XOMA Royalty will pay success-based consideration contingent on future development and commercial events to Pulmokine stockholders. XOMA Royalty’s net royalties will range from the low to mid-single digits on commercial sales; additionally, the Company will retain up to $25 million of the milestone payments.

