XOMA Royalty To Acquire Mural Oncology

(RTTNews) - Mural Oncology plc (MURA) and XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) Wednesday said they have entered into an agreement pursuant to which XRA 5 Corp., a newly formed company owned by XOMA Royalty , has agreed to acquire Mural.

As per the deal, Mural Shareholders will get $2.035 per share, a 13.1% premium to Mural's closing share price of $1.80 on August 19. Mural Shareholders may also get an additional amount of up to $0.205 per share

Commenting on the Acquisition, Caroline Loew, Chief Executive Officer of Mural, said, " The Transaction Agreement with XOMA Royalty announced today is the result of a thorough and wide-ranging strategic review process, conducted with the support of our legal and financial advisors. We believe that this transaction, which is supported by our Board, achieves the goal of this strategic review process, which was to maximize shareholder value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.