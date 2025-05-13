XOMA Earnings Results: $XOMA Reports Quarterly Earnings

XOMA ($XOMA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.30 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $15,910,000, beating estimates of $7,206,300 by $8,703,700.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $XOMA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

XOMA Insider Trading Activity

XOMA insiders have traded $XOMA stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 650,717 shares for an estimated $16,983,713 .

. JOSEPH M LIMBER has made 5 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $760,144 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OWEN HUGHES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,881 shares for an estimated $655,335

THOMAS M. BURNS (SVP, Finance & CFO) sold 9,775 shares for an estimated $292,663

BRADLEY SITKO (Chief Investment Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 6,679 shares for an estimated $162,125 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

XOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of XOMA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

XOMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for XOMA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XOMA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.