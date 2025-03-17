XOMA Corporation Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - XOMA Corporation (XOMA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$13.82 million

The company's earnings came in at -$13.82 million, or -$1.65 per share. This compares with -$40.83 million, or -$4.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 498.5% to $28.49 million from $4.76 million last year.

XOMA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.82 Mln. vs. -$40.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.65 vs. -$4.04 last year. -Revenue: $28.49 Mln vs. $4.76 Mln last year.

