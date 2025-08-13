XOMA Corporation Q2 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - XOMA Corporation (XOMA) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.52 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $10.22 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $13.13 million from $11.09 million last year.

XOMA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.52 Mln. vs. $10.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $13.13 Mln vs. $11.09 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.