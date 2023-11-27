XOMA Corp - 8.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (XOMAP) Price Target Increased by 16.29% to 107.75

The average one-year price target for XOMA Corp - 8.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A (NASDAQ:XOMAP) has been revised to 107.75 / share. This is an increase of 16.29% from the prior estimate of 92.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106.70 to a high of 110.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 384.28% from the latest reported closing price of 22.25 / share.

XOMA Corp - 8.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A Declares $0.54 Dividend

On September 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 5, 2023 received the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $22.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA Corp - 8.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMAP is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 41K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOMAP by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

