XOM Warns of Q4 Upstream Earnings Hit Over Lower Liquids Prices

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, an integrated energy giant, has provided an update regarding its fourth-quarter results in a recent SEC filing. The company has stated that the decline in liquids prices may have a negative impact of nearly $800 million to $1.2 billion on its upstream earnings compared to the third quarter. XOM has also mentioned that changes in gas prices, which include the impact of shifts in natural gas realizations, may result in a swing ranging from a negative $300 million to a positive $100 million on a sequential basis.

For Energy Products, XOM estimates that changes in industry margins are expected to have a positive impact of nearly $300-$700 million, whereas for Specialty Products, the company expects to add up to $200 million in incremental earnings compared with the third quarter. Notably, the changes in industry margins signify the estimated impact of market and margin movements on crude and petroleum products, specialty basestocks and chemicals applicable to prior period volumes, inclusive of trading effects. For Chemical Products, the company estimates a negative impact of $200-$400 million due to the changes in industry margins compared to Q3 2025.

The integrated energy company earns a major portion of its earnings through the Upstream business. The West Texas Intermediate crude price has dropped significantly in 2025 compared with 2024, and at present, crude oil prices continue to trade below the $60 per barrel mark. The negative impact on the upstream segment due to changes in liquids and gas prices is anticipated to weigh down on the company’s fourth-quarter results. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, XOM is expected to report earnings of $1.63 per share in the fourth quarter and revenues of $85.13 billion.

XOM's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

XOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

