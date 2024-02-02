XOM Stock: Lower Oil Prices Are Dragging Exxon Down

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) posted strong Q4 2023 earnings on Feb. 2, but shares still fell in pre-market trading. Revenue of $84.3 billion missed expectations by just 1%, and the company’s earnings per share of $2.48 outperformed predictions of $2.21 by 12%.

Energy trading was particularly noteworthy. The Houston-based firm posted a $1.14 billion gain from its trading arm, offsetting a $410 million profit reduction from declining oil prices. This performance is noteworthy considering Exxon’s relatively cautious approach to energy trading, a sector it only entered in 2018.

Management also highlighted its steps toward climate-friendly solutions. By launching the MobilTM Lithium business, Exxon aims to supply up to 1 million EVs per year with lithium by 2030. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Denbury gives Exxon the largest owned and operated CO2 pipeline network in the U.S. These efforts signal a notable strategic pivot for Exxon away from traditional fossil fuels.

Still, Exxon remains a long way from its goals. The company’s Q4 earnings revealed a record annual refinery throughput, with notable growth seen in its Guyana and Permian production sectors. Upstream production also continues to rise. Q4 net production of fossil fuel equivalents rose 3.6% to 2.55 million barrels per day. Though management continues to emphasize its pivot to clean energy, Exxon’s results show it remains behind many counterparts in making the switch.

