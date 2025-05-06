$XOM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XOM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $575,890,209 of trading volume.

$XOM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XOM:

$XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,941 institutional investors add shares of $XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,820 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$XOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XOM forecast page.

$XOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XOM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 11/14/2024

You can track data on $XOM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.