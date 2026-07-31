XOM Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Record Production Growth

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation XOM has reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.52, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 by 4.3%. Revenues of $116 billion topped the consensus estimate of $95.8 billion by 21.1%. Adjusted earnings increased from $1.61 in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 42.3% year over year from $81.5 billion.

The lower-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher expenses due to scheduled maintenance activities and increased depreciation tied to recent investments. The company faced production disruptions related to Middle East conditions.

The results were partially offset by strong operating execution, with upstream production reaching 4,514 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day and record Permian output above 1.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. ExxonMobil highlighted portfolio strength, cost savings and supply-chain optimization as the key contributors to its results.

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation Quote

XOM Benefits From Upstream Production Growth

ExxonMobil’s upstream segment remained a major earnings contributor, generating adjusted earnings of $9.19 billion in the second quarter. The company reported its highest upstream production in more than two decades, excluding Middle East disruptions, supported by strong reliability and growth from advantaged assets.

The Permian Basin was a key operational driver, with production exceeding 1.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. Management said that Permian growth is expected to support a planned 9% compound annual growth rate through 2030. The fifth Guyana FPSO also set sail, with production startup expected in the fourth quarter and capacity expected to increase by 250 thousand barrels per day.

ExxonMobil Captures Energy Product Gains

XOM’s Energy Products segment delivered adjusted earnings of $4.10 billion, helped by stronger refining conditions, optimization efforts and structural savings. Energy Products sales volumes increased to 5,698 thousand barrels per day from 5,630 thousand barrels per day in the prior quarter.

The company achieved record second-quarter diesel production as global supply conditions tightened. Management noted that its integrated system helped redirect products and optimize assets during market disruptions. However, scheduled maintenance affected reported results during the quarter.

XOM Sees Chemical And Specialty Recovery

ExxonMobil’s Chemical Products segment posted adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion, improving from $110 million in the first quarter. The company benefited from North American feedstock advantages and stronger chemical margins, with management citing reliability across its Gulf Coast manufacturing assets.

Specialty Products adjusted earnings reached $969 million, supported by higher basestock margins and growth in high-value products. The segment continued to offset pressure from Middle East disruptions through stronger product performance.

ExxonMobil Expands Investments While Cutting Costs

XOM continued investing in growth opportunities, with cash capital expenditure of $6.8 billion during the quarter and $13 billion for the first six months of 2026. The company said that 2026 planned investments are 20% higher than the nearest international oil company, with spending focused on advantaged assets and high-value products.

Cost efficiency remained a significant earnings support. The company reported cumulative structural cost savings of $16.3 billion, which it said exceeded the combined savings reported by other international oil companies.

XOM Strengthens Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

ExxonMobil generated $23.6 billion in cash flow from operating activities and $17.2 billion in free cash flow during the second quarter. Shareholder distributions totaled $9.4 billion, including $4.3 billion in dividends and $5.1 billion in share repurchases.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $10.6 billion and long-term debt of $32.2 billion. ExxonMobil also reduced net debt by more than $7 billion during the second quarter, improving its net debt-to-capital ratio to 11%.

ExxonMobil Outlines Q3 Expectations

XOM expects third-quarter upstream results to reflect lower Guyana net entitlement volumes of about 100 thousand barrels per day due to production-sharing adjustments. Management said that this change does not reflect weaker operating performance or lower gross production.

The company also expects corporate and financing expenses of $0.8-$1 billion in the third quarter. Scheduled maintenance in Product Solutions is expected to be lower than in the second quarter, while Middle East production impacts remain a key factor for the outlook.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are HF Sinclair Corporation DINO, Valero Energy VLO and Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

HF Sinclair’s operations are anchored by its refining business, which consists of seven complex refineries located across the Mid-Continent, Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regions. These facilities have a combined crude processing capacity of approximately 678,000 barrels per day, and are equipped to process discounted heavy and sour crude oils into higher-value refined products, including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The company’s renewables segment comprises the Artesia, Cheyenne and Sinclair renewable diesel facilities, which together have an annual production capacity of about 378 million gallons.

Valero is a leading refining player with a robust network of 14 refineries and a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day, which distinguishes it from other independent refiners. Valero’s refineries have a combined Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, which implies that they can process a wide variety of feedstocks, convert them into higher-value products and shift product yields according to market conditions.

Kinder Morgan operates one of North America's largest natural gas infrastructure networks, consisting of approximately 58,600 miles of transmission pipelines, 6,800 miles of gathering systems and 1,300 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines. KMI transports nearly 40% of U.S. natural gas production and controls more than 700 billion cubic feet of storage capacity, representing roughly 15% of the nation's total storage capacity.

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ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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