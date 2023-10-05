XOM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.76, changing hands as low as $108.87 per share. Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $96.75 per share, with $120.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.93. The XOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

