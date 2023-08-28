News & Insights

XOM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

August 28, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

August 28, 2023

In trading on Monday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.04, changing hands as high as $110.04 per share. Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Exxon Mobil Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $83.89 per share, with $119.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.68. The XOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

