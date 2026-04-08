XOM/CVX: How Volatile Oil Prices and Global Tensions Could Impact Integrated Oil Giants.

Key Points

Oil and natural gas prices are volatile, and the current market upheaval isn't all that unusual.

Exxon and Chevron are built to survive the current geopolitical conflict, as they have done so many times before.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

This time is different. At least that's how things feel while you are in the middle of them. However, most of the time, a more appropriate saying is "this too shall pass." If you are watching the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are ready to deal with whatever comes their way, most notably including the eventual end of the conflict.

Oil prices are high and likely to stay high

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices higher. However, they remain incredibly volatile as news from the region ebbs and flows. In the near term, higher oil prices are a net benefit for integrated energy giants like Exxon and Chevron. While they have exposure to the entire energy value chain, their production businesses remain important drivers of revenues and earnings.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Notably, the conflict has caused damage to energy infrastructure that will likely take time to repair. And the bottlenecks caused can't simply be unwound overnight. So it is likely that, even in the best case scenario, Exxon and Chevron will benefit from higher energy prices for a couple of quarters, if not longer.

Oil prices will eventually come back down

If history is any guide, however, the current conflict will end, and oil prices will eventually come back down. While there's no way to know what Exxon and Chevron will do during the likely period of elevated profits, they could use the cash to pay down debt and buy back shares. In essence, they could further strengthen their already strong financial positions.

That would be particularly beneficial for Chevron, which recently completed its acquisition of Hess, a move that slightly increased its leverage. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.25x. Exxon's debt-to-equity ratio is already so low at roughly 0.19x that buybacks might be seen as the better choice.

Buying back stock and paying down debt would prepare both Exxon and Chevron for a future in which oil prices aren't as high. So the net outcome of the tensions in the Middle East is likely to be a net positive for both companies. That said, they both have some exposure to the region, with industry watchers estimating that Exxon's exposure is greater than Chevron's.

Still, both companies have been increasing their exposure to the onshore U.S. oil sector, which will help protect them from any lingering physical impacts in the Middle East. And, when you step back and look at the big picture, the vast majority of both companies' assets are not located in the Middle East.

Winning through the energy cycle

The big takeaway for Exxon and Chevron is that they think in decades and not days, weeks, or months. This approach has led them to build diversified businesses that are financially strong enough to survive the entire energy cycle, from high oil prices to low prices. For most investors, these two industry giants are likely to be the best options in the energy sector most of the time.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,929!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,848!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.