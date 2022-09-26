XOM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.31, changing hands as low as $83.97 per share. Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $57.96 per share, with $105.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.18.

