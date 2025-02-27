$XNCR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XNCR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,745,245 of trading volume.

$XNCR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XNCR:

$XNCR insiders have traded $XNCR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R DESJARLAIS (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) sold 68,684 shares for an estimated $1,612,638

BASSIL I DAHIYAT (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,644 shares for an estimated $1,267,204 .

. ALAN BRUCE MONTGOMERY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,575 shares for an estimated $436,250 .

. KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN sold 2,654 shares for an estimated $54,884

RICHARD J RANIERI sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

KURT A GUSTAFSON sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

DAGMAR ROSA-BJORKESON sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

ELLEN FEIGAL sold 2,503 shares for an estimated $51,762

$XNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $XNCR stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

