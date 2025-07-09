$XNCR stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XNCR stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,628,341 of trading volume.

$XNCR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $XNCR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $XNCR stock page ):

$XNCR insiders have traded $XNCR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BASSIL I DAHIYAT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 19,716 shares for an estimated $268,080

JOHN R DESJARLAIS (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) sold 9,697 shares for an estimated $131,851

NANCY VALENTE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,181 shares for an estimated $85,791 .

. CELIA ECKERT (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,740 shares for an estimated $78,047

BART JAN CORNELISSEN (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $30,232

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $29,255

RICHARD J RANIERI sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595

KURT A GUSTAFSON sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595

ELLEN FEIGAL sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595

ALAN BRUCE MONTGOMERY sold 2,215 shares for an estimated $20,422

$XNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $XNCR stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XNCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XNCR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/08/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

$XNCR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XNCR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XNCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $6.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $33.0 on 02/28/2025

