$XNCR stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XNCR stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,628,341 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XNCR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $XNCR stock page):
$XNCR Insider Trading Activity
$XNCR insiders have traded $XNCR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BASSIL I DAHIYAT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 19,716 shares for an estimated $268,080
- JOHN R DESJARLAIS (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) sold 9,697 shares for an estimated $131,851
- NANCY VALENTE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,181 shares for an estimated $85,791.
- CELIA ECKERT (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,740 shares for an estimated $78,047
- BART JAN CORNELISSEN (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $30,232
- KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $29,255
- RICHARD J RANIERI sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595
- KURT A GUSTAFSON sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595
- ELLEN FEIGAL sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595
- ALAN BRUCE MONTGOMERY sold 2,215 shares for an estimated $20,422
$XNCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $XNCR stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,153,408 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,272,261
- BRAIDWELL LP added 1,040,159 shares (+169.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,067,291
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ added 776,580 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,262,811
- STATE STREET CORP added 482,802 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,137,013
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 460,890 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,903,869
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 456,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,859,724
- BVF INC/IL added 451,381 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,802,693
$XNCR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XNCR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
$XNCR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XNCR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XNCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $6.0 on 05/08/2025
- Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $33.0 on 02/28/2025
