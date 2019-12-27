XNCR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Xencor, Inc (Symbol: XNCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.15, changing hands as low as $35.34 per share. Xencor, Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XNCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XNCR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.75 per share, with $46.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.25.

