XNCR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Xencor, Inc (Symbol: XNCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.29, changing hands as low as $26.53 per share. Xencor, Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XNCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XNCR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.355 per share, with $42.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.13.

