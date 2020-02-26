XMLV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.50, changing hands as low as $52.11 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XMLV's low point in its 52 week range is $48.40 per share, with $55.5847 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.25.

