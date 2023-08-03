XMLV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: XMLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.87, changing hands as low as $52.77 per share. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XMLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XMLV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.3375 per share, with $56.9619 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.78.
