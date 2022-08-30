XME Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the XME ETF (Symbol: XME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.93, changing hands as low as $49.39 per share. XME shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XME's low point in its 52 week range is $39.70 per share, with $66.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.18.

