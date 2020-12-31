XLY, RZV: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 21,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 15.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLY, in morning trading today AMAZON.COM is down about 0.5%, and Tesla is higher by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, which lost 930,000 of its units, representing a 27.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RZV, in morning trading today Veritiv is up about 0.6%, and Aarons Holdings is up by about 1.5%.

