XLV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.93, changing hands as high as $133.10 per share. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLV's low point in its 52 week range is $120.61 per share, with $143.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.91.

