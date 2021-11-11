XLV, BOUT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 8,500,000 units, or a 3.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in morning trading today UnitedHealth Group is off about 0.8%, and Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BOUT ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

