XLU, SCO: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 9,750,000 units, or a 5.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in morning trading today Nextera Energy is up about 0.3%, and Dominion Energy is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil, which added 1,700,000 units, for a 37.4% increase in outstanding units.

