Markets
XLU

XLU, LOPX: Big ETF Outflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 8,550,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in morning trading today Nextera Energy is off about 0.7%, and Duke Energy is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the DIREXION LOW PRICED STOCK ETF, which lost 125,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

XLU, LOPX: Big ETF Outflows
VIDEO: XLU, LOPX: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLU LOPX NEE DUK

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular