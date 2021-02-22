XLU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.83, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLU's low point in its 52 week range is $43.435 per share, with $70.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.44.

