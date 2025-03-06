XLU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.16, changing hands as low as $75.90 per share. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLU's low point in its 52 week range is $62.55 per share, with $83.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.