XLU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.99, changing hands as high as $67.66 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLU's low point in its 52 week range is $58.27 per share, with $71.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.28.

