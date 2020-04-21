XLU, CLIX: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 23,100,000 units, or a 12.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF, which added 420,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CLIX, in morning trading today AMAZON.COM is off about 0.9%, and Alibaba Group is lower by about 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.